Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane can’t keep calm in this Chennai Super Kings celebration video

Ravindra Jadeja scripted a miraculous finish with the bat, chasing down 10 runs in the last two balls to secure Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane burst into emphatic celebration inside CSK team bus.

After a nail-biting final in Ahmedabad, Chennai Super Kings have equalled the record of Mumbai Indians with five IPL trophies. The Men in Yellow edged past Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected summit showdown, registering a thrilling 5-wicket win. Basking in the glory of their triumph, the Chennai squad members were spotted breaking into emphatic celebrations inside the team bus while on their way to the hotel. In a clip dropped on Chennai’s official Twitter page, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were captured showing their hands to underline their five IPL titles.

Alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, the video featured Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana and coach Stephen Fleming in a celebratory mood. Keeping the IPL trophy on his lap, young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar expressed his love for the coveted trophy, and termed it his “dream”.

 

 

After reaching the team hotel, the Chennai Super Kings got a rousing reception from fans, who had gathered in large numbers to welcome the five-time IPL champions. The Chennai franchise shared some glimpses of the celebrations on Twitter with the caption, “The Kings Victory March.” The cricketers could be seen dancing to the beats of “dhol” while making their way into the hotel. Matheesha Pathirana was seen carrying the IPL title with much pride.

The scenario was much the same inside the hotel. Captain MS Dhoni cut a five-tier cake while being surrounded by his teammates. The hotel staff were also captured in a jolly mood as they accompanied the cricketers in the celebration.

 

 

IPL 2023 Final:

The rain gods had dramatic plans for the IPL 2023 final. Owing to heavy showers on the scheduled date, the big-ticket clash had to be postponed to May 29.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up a mammoth 214 runs, taking full advantage of the flat surface. After the rain halted proceedings before Chennai’s batting, the revised record was 171 runs in 15 overs. Chennai Super Kings’ opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway managed a blistering start. A collective effort from Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu kept Chennai Super Kings in the contest till the final over. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja scripted a miraculous finish with the bat, chasing down 10 runs in the last two balls to secure the title.

