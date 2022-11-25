Netherlands vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match live score: NED vs ECU kicks off, check starting XI, latest updates

NED vs ECU, FIFA World Cup 2022

The Netherlands will face Ecuador in their second World Cup match on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Since being knocked out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16, Louis van Gaal's team has gone unbeaten, and their latest win against Senegal on matchday one confirms that the Dutch remain a formidable force to be reckoned with in Qatar.

Ecuador had it easy against hosts Qatar, but they cannot rest on their laurels and must put their best foot forward if they are to win again. The Maroons put little strain on their defense, but playing the likes of Cody Gakpo and a fit Memphis Depay will be a different story entirely.

The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.

In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.

