Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi heads to Mumbai for Padel event, main GOAT India Tour programme; Sachin, SRK to attend

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral

Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'

Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...

Delhi-NCR pollution level turns 'severe+', AQI nears 500 in Anand Vihar, Rohini, Bawana, Ashok Vihar; GRAP 4 in place

Delhi Dehradun Expressway: Toll charges set to increase, car travellers are likely to pay Rs 670; check here toll charges for bus and truck

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs 50.9 crore; total earnings now stand at...

Geminid meteor shower tonight: When and how to watch in India

From crowd chaos to controlled calm: Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Day 1 delivers wild scenes in Kolkata before smooth turn in Hyderabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays toss in Dubai

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays t

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...

IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with...

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

HomeSports

SPORTS

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi heads to Mumbai for Padel event, main GOAT India Tour programme; Sachin, SRK to attend

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi heads to Mumbai for Padel event, main GOAT India Tour programme; Sachin, SRK to attend
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025 is heating up in Mumbai with the city set to welcome the Argentine icon in a star-studded showcase on Sunday, December 14. After a chaotic start in Kolkata and a fun-filled stop in Hyderabad, the Argentine football legend is set to bring the house down at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The day will begin with Messi attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, the first event of the day in Mumbai, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also come face-to-face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in attendance. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons. 

Following a memorable night in Hyderabad, his second pit stop during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', Messi extended a special thanks to fans present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday

Check Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Dec 2025, 10:07 AM

    Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day 2 LIVE: Lionel Messi extends special message fans in Hyderabad

     "I am very happy to be in Hyderabad in the midst of all the love and affection shown by you all," Messi said through a translator while addressing the crowd.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Dec 2025, 09:36 AM

    Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day 2 LIVE: Full itinerary
     


    Around 4:30 PM: Messi will participate in a Padel match at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Sachin Tendulkar is expected to attend. 
    5 PM onwards: GOAT Cup Exhibition Match at Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood celebrities will take part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match. Private fashion show and auction of Lionel Messi's memorabilia from Argentina's triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to attend.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Dec 2025, 09:32 AM


    Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Day 2 LIVE: Padel GOAT Cup



    Following Hyderabad engagements, Messi is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on the morning of December 14. The Argentine football legend is expected to arrive just before noon and then is scheduled to participate in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). He is expected to meet cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar there. This event is part of his multi-city "GOAT Tour" of India. 
     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH
John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther; video goes viral
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with THIS ex-RCB all-rounder in auction, name is...
IPL 2026: Former World Cup winner asks CSK to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with...
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet, takes it home to compensate ticket cost, video goes viral
GOAT India Tour 2025: Angry Messi fan rolls up Kolkata stadium's carpet
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in ISIS ambush in Syria: 'There will be....'
Trump warns of 'serious retaliation' after 2 US soldiers, civilians killed in IS
Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...
Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured; active shooter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement