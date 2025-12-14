Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi heads to Mumbai for Padel event, main GOAT India Tour programme; Sachin, SRK to attend

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES:

Messi India tour Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025 is heating up in Mumbai with the city set to welcome the Argentine icon in a star-studded showcase on Sunday, December 14. After a chaotic start in Kolkata and a fun-filled stop in Hyderabad, the Argentine football legend is set to bring the house down at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. The day will begin with Messi attending the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, the first event of the day in Mumbai, followed by a stunning event at the Wankhede Stadium. The football legend could also come face-to-face with some of India's greatest sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Later, Messi, along with his teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will walk the ramp in a charity fashion show, with Bollywood A-listers like John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff in attendance. A 7v7 celebrity football match is also scheduled, featuring Bollywood stars and cricket icons.



Following a memorable night in Hyderabad, his second pit stop during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', Messi extended a special thanks to fans present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.



Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday



