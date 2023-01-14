MUN 1-1 MCI | EPL football match LIVE score: Manchester United bounce back to equalise against Manchester City

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Football Score Today Match Updates: Ten Hag's Red Devils lock horns with Pep Guardiola's City.

Manchester United were outclassed by Manchester City in the last local derby, but the mood could not be more different as they prepare to host their city rivals in the Premier League on Saturday amidst a remarkable streak of success.

With an impressive run of results, United are looking to extend their lead over their rivals and prove that they are the dominant force in Manchester. Saturday's match promises to be an exciting and intense affair, as both teams battle for local bragging rights.

Arsenal sit atop the standings with 44 points after 17 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Manchester United are fourth with 35 points, while Tottenham, who have played one additional game, are fifth with 33 points.

Since suffering a 6-3 thrashing at the hands of City on October 2nd, United have been on a remarkable run, winning 15 out of 18 matches in all competitions, with only one loss. Even more impressive is their current streak of eight consecutive victories.

Manchester United and their boisterous neighbors have faced off 188 times in various competitions, with United holding the upper hand with 77 victories while City have emerged victorious in 58 matches. 57 games have ended in a draw. This long-standing rivalry has been a source of entertainment for fans of both teams, with each side vying for supremacy in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United confirmed the loan signing of Burnley's Wout Weghorst on Friday evening, but the Dutch striker will not be available for Saturday's match. Anthony Martial is expected to lead the line, provided he passes a late fitness test.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones is not yet ready to return after missing the Southampton defeat due to fitness issues. However, Guardiola has stated that all other players are fit, meaning Ruben Dias could make his return to the matchday squad for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury at the World Cup.