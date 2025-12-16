FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

LSG Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants enter with Rs 22.95 crore purse

LSG Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates:

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

LSG Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants enter with Rs 22.95 crore purse
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is approaching the IPL 2026 Mini Auction with a focus on improving weaker areas while supporting their core team. After a disappointing finish last season, the franchise has chosen smart planning over major overhauls. Having already completed some important trades, LSG appears ready for a strategic bidding approach in Abu Dhabi.

The franchise made significant trade moves by acquiring experienced pacer Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and young left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar from Mumbai Indians. LSG has maintained strong confidence in its batting lineup, led by Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, while retaining strong all-round options like Mitchell Marsh and Shahbaz Ahmed in the squad.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.

 

    Advertisement