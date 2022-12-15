LIVE| France 1-0 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score: Theo Hernandez scores, France lead, live stream details

After Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina reached the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, the defending champions of the tournament, France, are all set to lock horns with the underdogs Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.
It has been nothing short of a remarkable story for Morocco who became the first African nation to reach the semifinals in the history of FIFA World Cup. Hakim Ziyech's side have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, courtesy of heroics from Yassine Bounou.
Flexing their muscles in the group stage, Didier Deschamps' France defeated Australia 4-1, followed by a 2-1 win over Denmark before they were beaten by Tunisia 0-1.
In the round of 16, Kylian Mbappe flexed his muscles as Les Bleus dumped out Poland 3-1, and they eliminated England after a 2-1 triumph in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco began their tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia, followed by a remarkable 2-0 win over Belgium.
They overcame Canada 2-1 to seal a first-place finish in the group, but the biggest moment came in the round of 16, as the Atlas Lions sent Spain back home, winning on penalties.
A narrow 1-0 win over Portugal was enough to reach the final four, and etch their names in the history books.
Both sides know that they are just two steps away from winning the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, but will be it the defending champions who will continue to shine, or the underdogs Morocco can register another upset.
21' - An early change for Morocco, defender Roman Saiss replaced by Selim Amallah, an injury issue, this is not a good start for the Atlas Lions, a goal down early and now they lose one of their key defenders.
FRA 1-0 MAR
16' - Olivier Giroud with almost his fifth goal of the World Cup, he robbed Morocco of possession and unleashed a belter that rattled the post but unluckily goes out, what a reprieve for Morocco.
FRA 1-0 MAR
Before the strike from Hernandez, Yassine Bounou had only conceded just 1 goal, that too was an own goal against Canada, so their defensive stubbornness has been broken. However, they can take heart from previous matches, because France have also conceded goals they have also looked vulnerable at the back.
FRA 1-0 MAR
5' - Barely five minutes after the kick-off France have their first goal, the watertight defence of Morocco has been breached, Theo Hernandez with a sublime finish, almost like a striker, but he's a left-back remember, now the Moroccans will have to come out and attack.
FRA 1-0 MAR
1' - Morocco get us underway! Argentina await the winner between France and Morocco, all eyes on the big prize, Morocco attacking from right to left in their famous red kit, France the defending champions in their famed blue kit, moving from left to right.
FRA 0-0 MAR
Lionel Messi's Argentina have already qualified for the final of FIFA World Cup 2022, which team will join them, will it be France, or will be Morocco, we shall find out shortly, but first the national anthems.
Less than 15 minutes remaining before live action gets underway between France and Morocco in the second semifinal. It's all to play for, and fans have packed the Al Bayt Stadium. Plenty of noise, what an atmosphere, what an occasion.
Bringing the noise!#FIFAWorldCup | #FRA #MAR pic.twitter.com/5px6po2gLW— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022
Kylian Mbappe tonight becomes the 2nd player in footballing history to make 13 appearances at the World Cup before their 24th birthday, after Mario Kempes. Historic!
Both France and Morocco players have reached the venue, and they look pretty focused ahead of what could be a match many of these players may play only once, of course many of these French players did play at the big stage in 2018, but for the Moroccans, it's an entirely different story.
Focused ahead of kick-off#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022
Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 already, joint top with a certain Lionel Messi. His teammate Olivier Giroud who didn't score a single goal when they won the World Cup back in 2018 has already scored four times. The players will have an eye on the golden boot as well.
Two changes from the Moroccan coach who has opted for a 4-5-1 formation, making 2 changes to his defensive line, in hope to keep France at bay. Remains to be seen whether the move does help in keeping quiet the likes of Mbappe and Giroud.
All eyes will be on Hakimi and his friend Mbappe, the two share the best of bonds, but they will be in opposite ranks on Thursday. Which one will come out on top, check their highlights at the World Cup so far.
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2022
Teammates, friends, brothers... But tonight, they'll be opponents
There's no place for Adrien Rabiot who is not 100% fit, and in his place, France coach Didier Deschamps has decided to name Youssouf Fofana in the playing XI.
Both sides have relied on their regular starts and have named strong looking playing XIs for the semifinal
France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Konaté, Théo Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Fofana; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud
Morocco XI (5-2-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal
France, the defending champions will be favourites against the underdogs Morocco, who are the first African side to reach the final four.
All eyes will be on the two young stars Mbappe and Hakimi, both of whom share a great bromance since they play together at Paris Saint-Germain.