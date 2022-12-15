Search icon
LIVE| France 1-0 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score: Theo Hernandez scores, France lead, live stream details

Live Updates| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Football match live score: Kylian Mbappe's France take on Achraf Hakimi's Morocco in semis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:52 AM IST

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score

After Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina reached the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, the defending champions of the tournament, France, are all set to lock horns with the underdogs Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

It has been nothing short of a remarkable story for Morocco who became the first African nation to reach the semifinals in the history of FIFA World Cup. Hakim Ziyech's side have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, courtesy of heroics from Yassine Bounou. 

Flexing their muscles in the group stage, Didier Deschamps' France defeated Australia 4-1, followed by a 2-1 win over Denmark before they were beaten by Tunisia 0-1. 

In the round of 16, Kylian Mbappe flexed his muscles as Les Bleus dumped out Poland 3-1, and they eliminated England after a 2-1 triumph in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco began their tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia, followed by a remarkable 2-0 win over Belgium.

They overcame Canada 2-1 to seal a first-place finish in the group, but the biggest moment came in the round of 16, as the Atlas Lions sent Spain back home, winning on penalties. 
 
A narrow 1-0 win over Portugal was enough to reach the final four, and etch their names in the history books. 

Both sides know that they are just two steps away from winning the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, but will be it the defending champions who will continue to shine, or the underdogs Morocco can register another upset. 

LIVE Blog
15 Dec 2022
12:49 AM

LIVE| FRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal live updates: Saiss replaced by Amallah

21' - An early change for Morocco, defender Roman Saiss replaced by Selim Amallah, an injury issue, this is not a good start for the Atlas Lions, a goal down early and now they lose one of their key defenders. 

FRA 1-0 MAR

 

12:44 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Giroud rattles the post!

16' -  Olivier Giroud with almost his fifth goal of the World Cup, he robbed Morocco of possession and unleashed a belter that rattled the post but unluckily goes out, what a reprieve for Morocco. 

FRA 1-0 MAR

 

12:39 AM

LIVE| FRA vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal: Bounou had only conceded 1 goal up until now

Before the strike from Hernandez, Yassine Bounou had only conceded just 1 goal, that too was an own goal against Canada, so their defensive stubbornness has been broken. However, they can take heart from previous matches, because France have also conceded goals they have also looked vulnerable at the back. 

FRA 1-0 MAR

 

12:35 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score: France lead, Theo Hernandez scores!

5' - Barely five minutes after the kick-off France have their first goal, the watertight defence of Morocco has been breached, Theo Hernandez with a sublime finish, almost like a striker, but he's a left-back remember, now the Moroccans will have to come out and attack. 

FRA 1-0 MAR

 

12:26 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Kick-off! Who will join Argentina in the final?

1' - Morocco get us underway! Argentina await the winner between France and Morocco, all eyes on the big prize, Morocco attacking from right to left in their famous red kit, France the defending champions in their famed blue kit, moving from left to right. 

FRA 0-0 MAR

 

12:24 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Argentina and Messi awaits the winner of France vs Morocco

Lionel Messi's Argentina have already qualified for the final of FIFA World Cup 2022, which team will join them, will it be France, or will be Morocco, we shall find out shortly, but first the national anthems. 

 

 

12:17 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Live action in less than 15 mins, fans cannot keep calm

Less than 15 minutes remaining before live action gets underway between France and Morocco in the second semifinal. It's all to play for, and fans have packed the Al Bayt Stadium. Plenty of noise, what an atmosphere, what an occasion. 

 

12:11 AM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Mbappe breaks another record

Kylian Mbappe tonight becomes the 2nd player in footballing history to make 13 appearances at the World Cup before their 24th birthday, after Mario Kempes. Historic!

 

12:05 AM

LIVE| FRA vs MAR semifinal updates: Mbappe and Ziyech in the house!

Both France and Morocco players have reached the venue, and they look pretty focused ahead of what could be a match many of these players may play only once, of course many of these French players did play at the big stage in 2018, but for the Moroccans, it's an entirely different story. 

 

11:51 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Mbappe, Giroud's golden boot race

Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 already, joint top with a certain Lionel Messi. His teammate Olivier Giroud who didn't score a single goal when they won the World Cup back in 2018 has already scored four times. The players will have an eye on the golden boot as well. 

 

11:48 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: 2 changes for Morocco, Mazraoui and Aguerd come in

Two changes from the Moroccan coach who has opted for a 4-5-1 formation, making 2 changes to his defensive line, in hope to keep France at bay. Remains to be seen whether the move does help in keeping quiet the likes of Mbappe and Giroud. 

 

11:43 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappe bromance 

All eyes will be on Hakimi and his friend Mbappe, the two share the best of bonds, but they will be in opposite ranks on Thursday. Which one will come out on top, check their highlights at the World Cup so far. 

 

11:38 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Adrien Rabiot out, Fofana comes in

There's no place for Adrien Rabiot who is not 100% fit, and in his place, France coach Didier Deschamps has decided to name Youssouf Fofana in the playing XI. 

 

11:36 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal Team news: Playing XIs announced

Both sides have relied on their regular starts and have named strong looking playing XIs for the semifinal

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Konaté, Théo Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Fofana; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud

Morocco XI (5-2-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

 

 

11:34 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: 

France, the defending champions will be favourites against the underdogs Morocco, who are the first African side to reach the final four. 

11:33 PM

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal latest updates: Preview

All eyes will be on the two young stars Mbappe and Hakimi, both of whom share a great bromance since they play together at Paris Saint-Germain. 

 

 

11:33 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 second semifinal between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday. Kylian Mbappe's Les Bleus take on Achraf Hakimi's Atlas Lions. 

 

