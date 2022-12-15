LIVE| France 1-0 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score: Theo Hernandez scores, France lead, live stream details

LIVE| France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal score

After Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina reached the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, the defending champions of the tournament, France, are all set to lock horns with the underdogs Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday.

It has been nothing short of a remarkable story for Morocco who became the first African nation to reach the semifinals in the history of FIFA World Cup. Hakim Ziyech's side have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, courtesy of heroics from Yassine Bounou.

Flexing their muscles in the group stage, Didier Deschamps' France defeated Australia 4-1, followed by a 2-1 win over Denmark before they were beaten by Tunisia 0-1.

In the round of 16, Kylian Mbappe flexed his muscles as Les Bleus dumped out Poland 3-1, and they eliminated England after a 2-1 triumph in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco began their tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia, followed by a remarkable 2-0 win over Belgium.

They overcame Canada 2-1 to seal a first-place finish in the group, but the biggest moment came in the round of 16, as the Atlas Lions sent Spain back home, winning on penalties.



A narrow 1-0 win over Portugal was enough to reach the final four, and etch their names in the history books.

Both sides know that they are just two steps away from winning the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, but will be it the defending champions who will continue to shine, or the underdogs Morocco can register another upset.