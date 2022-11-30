Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

LIVE| England 0-0 Wales, USA 0-0 Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score: All to play for in Group B

LIVE Updates| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football score match LIVE scorecard: Check commentary, live updates and score.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:53 AM IST

LIVE| England 0-0 Wales, USA 0-0 Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score: All to play for in Group B
LIVE| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score

The fate of Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will also get decided on Wednesday as England take on Wales while USA will lock horns with Iran. All four teams remain in contention to reach the round of 16, but only teams can make it out of the group. 

Netherlands and Senegal made it out of Group A to join France and Brazil in the round of 16, and two sides from Group B will also keep alive their dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

England are currently top of the group with 4 points, Iran are second with 3 points, USA have 2 points and are third, while Wales have just one solitary point and occupy the last place in the table. 

Harry Kane's Three Lions will certainly fancy their chances against Gareth Bale's Wales who even if they beat England, would also need a favour from the other two teams to play a draw. If the other match between USA and Iran is not tied, Wales will be out, even if they beat England. 

Rest all teams have their fate in their own hands, a win takes Gareth Southgate's men through, and secures their first-place finish. Iran will also be vying for a place in the round of 16 but will have to find a way past USA, who are yet to lose in the World Cup so far. 

The match between England and Wales looks a bit one-sided, but the clash between Iran and USA is a winner takes all game, so watch out for that one. 

LIVE Blog
30 Nov 2022
12:50 AM

LIVE| Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: Iran-USA locked at 0-0

20' - All to play for in the contest between Iran and USA, and given the importance of the occasion, both sides have taken a precaution first approach. They both have had a sight at goal as well, but no clear-cut chances for either team. 

Iran 0-0 USA

 

12:48 AM

LIVE| England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: England dominate, Wales under the cosh

18' - As expected, England have dominated Wales from the get-go. They have had a couple of fighters but the Welsh dragons are holding up well so far. Remember, a draw does the trick for England, but Wales need all three points to progress. 

England 0-0 Wales

12:30 AM

LIVE| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Kick-off

Kick-off in both games as the fate of Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022 awaits. Victory is a must for Iran and USA, while England need to only avoid a defeat to go through. It's all to play four as all four teams fight it out among themselves in Group B. 

 

12:08 AM

LIVE| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: Kick-off shortly

Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will also be sorted very soon. England are set to take on Wales, it will be a battle of the two forwards between Harry Kane and Gareth Bale. Having played in the Premier League, Bale will know what to expect from the Three Lions. 

 

11:51 PM

LIVE| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran: Group B qualification scenarios

The qualification scenarios in Group B are very interesting indeed, with all four teams still alive, however, Wales will need help from other teams as well, the remaining three sides have their fate in their own hands. Check out Group B's qualification scenarios

11:32 PM

LIVE| England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: Team news

England head coach Gareth Southgate has rung in the changes, giving a run to Kyle Walker, Henderson, and youngster Phil Foden, whom many wanted to see play. Having won the U-17 World Cup, Foden will be raring to impress in his first start at the big stage. 

 

11:30 PM

LIVE| England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: England, Wales team news, confirmed playing XIs

England vs Wales team news:

Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Henderson, Kane (c), Rashford, Foden, Bellingham

Ward (GK), Williams, Ben Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Allen, Ramsey, Bale (c), James, Ampadu, Moore

 

11:25 PM

LIVE| USA, Iran announce lineups: Check confirmed playing XIs

USA vs Iran team news:

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent 

11:23 PM

LIVE| Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022: 

Iran and USA meanwhile lock horns in a winner takes all contest with the winning team guaranteed a place in the round of 16. Watch for his epic battle between the two nations who have a lot of history. 

 

11:22 PM

LIVE| England vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022:

England are sitting pretty atop the Group B standings and a win will ensure Harry Kane's men first place finish, with Gareth Bale's Wales needing nothing less than a miracle. 

 

11:21 PM

Hello and welcome to DNA India's live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England vs Wales and USA vs Iran, in Group B. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dhanteras 2022: Five auspicious things you can buy on this day
Sahar Afsha, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim: Celebrities who quit showbiz to follow religion
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad: Class 10 girl gang-raped by classmates, blackmailed with video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.