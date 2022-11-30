LIVE| England 0-0 Wales, USA 0-0 Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score: All to play for in Group B

LIVE| England vs Wales, USA vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score

The fate of Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will also get decided on Wednesday as England take on Wales while USA will lock horns with Iran. All four teams remain in contention to reach the round of 16, but only teams can make it out of the group.

Netherlands and Senegal made it out of Group A to join France and Brazil in the round of 16, and two sides from Group B will also keep alive their dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England are currently top of the group with 4 points, Iran are second with 3 points, USA have 2 points and are third, while Wales have just one solitary point and occupy the last place in the table.

Harry Kane's Three Lions will certainly fancy their chances against Gareth Bale's Wales who even if they beat England, would also need a favour from the other two teams to play a draw. If the other match between USA and Iran is not tied, Wales will be out, even if they beat England.

Rest all teams have their fate in their own hands, a win takes Gareth Southgate's men through, and secures their first-place finish. Iran will also be vying for a place in the round of 16 but will have to find a way past USA, who are yet to lose in the World Cup so far.

The match between England and Wales looks a bit one-sided, but the clash between Iran and USA is a winner takes all game, so watch out for that one.