LIVE| England 0-0 Wales, USA 0-0 Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B football live score: All to play for in Group B

The fate of Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will also get decided on Wednesday as England take on Wales while USA will lock horns with Iran. All four teams remain in contention to reach the round of 16, but only teams can make it out of the group.
Netherlands and Senegal made it out of Group A to join France and Brazil in the round of 16, and two sides from Group B will also keep alive their dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England are currently top of the group with 4 points, Iran are second with 3 points, USA have 2 points and are third, while Wales have just one solitary point and occupy the last place in the table.
Harry Kane's Three Lions will certainly fancy their chances against Gareth Bale's Wales who even if they beat England, would also need a favour from the other two teams to play a draw. If the other match between USA and Iran is not tied, Wales will be out, even if they beat England.
Rest all teams have their fate in their own hands, a win takes Gareth Southgate's men through, and secures their first-place finish. Iran will also be vying for a place in the round of 16 but will have to find a way past USA, who are yet to lose in the World Cup so far.
The match between England and Wales looks a bit one-sided, but the clash between Iran and USA is a winner takes all game, so watch out for that one.
20' - All to play for in the contest between Iran and USA, and given the importance of the occasion, both sides have taken a precaution first approach. They both have had a sight at goal as well, but no clear-cut chances for either team.
Iran 0-0 USA
18' - As expected, England have dominated Wales from the get-go. They have had a couple of fighters but the Welsh dragons are holding up well so far. Remember, a draw does the trick for England, but Wales need all three points to progress.
England 0-0 Wales
Kick-off in both games as the fate of Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022 awaits. Victory is a must for Iran and USA, while England need to only avoid a defeat to go through. It's all to play four as all four teams fight it out among themselves in Group B.
Group B of FIFA World Cup 2022 will also be sorted very soon. England are set to take on Wales, it will be a battle of the two forwards between Harry Kane and Gareth Bale. Having played in the Premier League, Bale will know what to expect from the Three Lions.
The qualification scenarios in Group B are very interesting indeed, with all four teams still alive, however, Wales will need help from other teams as well, the remaining three sides have their fate in their own hands. Check out Group B's qualification scenarios.
England head coach Gareth Southgate has rung in the changes, giving a run to Kyle Walker, Henderson, and youngster Phil Foden, whom many wanted to see play. Having won the U-17 World Cup, Foden will be raring to impress in his first start at the big stage.
England vs Wales team news:
Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Maguire, Henderson, Kane (c), Rashford, Foden, Bellingham
Ward (GK), Williams, Ben Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Allen, Ramsey, Bale (c), James, Ampadu, Moore
USA vs Iran team news:
Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian
United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent
Iran and USA meanwhile lock horns in a winner takes all contest with the winning team guaranteed a place in the round of 16. Watch for his epic battle between the two nations who have a lot of history.
England are sitting pretty atop the Group B standings and a win will ensure Harry Kane's men first place finish, with Gareth Bale's Wales needing nothing less than a miracle.