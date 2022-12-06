Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match live scorecard: 2010 World Cup champs Spain take on Hakim Ziyech's Morocco.

Spain are all set to lock horns with Morocco in the round of 16, hoping to reach the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022, and join the likes of Brazil, England and France among others in the next round. The winner between Spain and Morocco will take on the team which prevails between Portugal and Switzerland later today.

Luis Enrique's Spain have been on fire however, they did lose their final group game to qualify for the round of 16. Apart from the 2-1 upset against Japan, the 2010 World Cup champs began their campaign with a thrilling 7-0 win over Costa Rica, after which they drew 1-1 with Germany.

Thus, the Spanish team finished second in their group and set up a fixture with Morocco, who won their group, after beating the likes of Belgium and Canada, having drawn against Croatia.

While Spain will be relying on youngsters such as Gavi, Pedri, and others to lead them over the line, Morocco will rely on the brilliance of their skipper Hakim Ziyech, and former Real Madrid academy graduate Achraf Hakimi will try to contain his ex-teammate Alavaro Morata, should the striker start the match.

Enrique has also played Marco Asensio as a number nine, so it remains to be seen who starts in the centre-forward role.