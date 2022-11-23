Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup: Spain vs Costa Rica faceoff in FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain win 7-0, watch all the goals here.

Spain vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022

After Germany suffered a massive giant killing at hands of Japan, Spain will be eyeing to beat Costa Rica and go top of the group when the two sides square off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. It's going to be quite the occasion as Spain the former World Cup winners of 2010 take on Costa Rica who are not an easy team to beat the world stage.

Some of the smaller nations like Saudi Arabia and Japan have stunned the likes of Argentina and Germany respectively. Spain will also be vary of the threat and will be hoping to avoid a similar upset.

The Spanish side consists of plenty of young blood, with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Marco Asensio among others.

Costa Rica will be relying on the ever-reliant custodian Keylor Navas, who played in Spain with Real Madrid and will be knowing what to expect from the Spanish team.

Spain will be looking to go deep into this competition having suffered the ignominy of bowing out in the early rounds in Russia, knocked out by the hosts. Costa Rica meanwhile will be the underdogs and clearly if there's anyone who has anything to lose, its the Spaniards.