LIVE| Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Second Half underway, Japan 0-0 Costa Rica

LIVE| Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022:

Japan defeated Germany in one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup 2022 and will be eyeing qualification when the Blue Samurai take on Costa Rica in Group E. It was a stunning result, which places Japan on the verge of qualification, whereas their opponents Costa Rica are on the brink of elimination.

Keylor Navas' men endured a big defeat at the hands Spain 7-0, which has made their qualification a very difficult prospect. Costa Rica need to win today, because their next match will be against Germany, and that's not going to be an easy match either.

Japan on the other hand have it all to fight for, 6 points will be enough to take them to the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup, although the Costa Rican team will be very low on confidence after the harrowing loss to Spain.

This will again give the Asian team a much more boost, while the South American side will try to keep their hopes alive of making it through to round of 16.