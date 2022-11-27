LIVE| Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 score: Second Half underway, Japan 0-0 Costa Rica

LIVE| Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022:
Japan defeated Germany in one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup 2022 and will be eyeing qualification when the Blue Samurai take on Costa Rica in Group E. It was a stunning result, which places Japan on the verge of qualification, whereas their opponents Costa Rica are on the brink of elimination.
Keylor Navas' men endured a big defeat at the hands Spain 7-0, which has made their qualification a very difficult prospect. Costa Rica need to win today, because their next match will be against Germany, and that's not going to be an easy match either.
Japan on the other hand have it all to fight for, 6 points will be enough to take them to the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup, although the Costa Rican team will be very low on confidence after the harrowing loss to Spain.
This will again give the Asian team a much more boost, while the South American side will try to keep their hopes alive of making it through to round of 16.
Since he entered the game against Germany, Takuma Asano, Japan's match-winning player, has been impressive. He has boosted the frontline's urgency and power. The first ten minutes of the second half saw Japan play significantly better.
48 mins: The Blue Samurai are doing much better as Endo is the next to shoot at the goal before Asano flicks a header that Navas can easily gather.
Moving to a 3-4-3 has helped Japan advance quite a bit.
0 – 0 at halftime. It was a dull first half. Neither goalie had much of a challenge.
41 mins: Yoshida is on the ground after Contreras delivered a painful stud to his foot. A yellow card is produced by Michael Oliver.
37 mins: The Japanese attack is stopped by Tejeda's fierce challenge after Ueda skillfully maneuvers the ball around the corner to Endo.
34 mins: Torres and Duarte combining on the right, better from La Sele. Contreras receives the ball, but Japan is only partially clear.
From the 18-yard line, Campbell attempts to kick the ball with the outside of his boot.
30 mins: Only one goal-scoring attempt has been made by each squad. The five-man Costa Rican defense is successfully stopping Japan's attack.
The happiest side thus far will be Costa Rica.
27 mins: After Japan wins the ball far up the pitch, Doan is prevented from gaining the advantage by a magnificent Calvo challenge.
Costa Rica has gained experience in the game; can they now begin to pose a threat in an attack?
Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates:
21 mins: A wonderful dummy from Ueda that nearly put Morita in on goal was expertly intercepted by Navas. If they can discover a solution, that wandering, free-flowing system for Japan appears promise.
13 mins: Doan does well to enter the box from the right side and slips in a magnificent cross that no defender can reach. However, no Japan player took a risky run, and the opportunity was lost.
11 mins: Calvo moves forward for Costa Rica, but Endo quickly regains possession for Japan. La Sele eventually throws a long ball to Fuller, but Gonda complains that it was overhit.
4 mins: In a 3-5-2 formation, Costa Rica will try to prevent Japan's three attacking midfielders from roving around and causing trouble.
Early Japanese fouls give the Central Americans a few opportunities to put the ball in the box.
2 mins: Japan has already turned the corner and they are spirited and self-assured.
Ueda tries to connect with a dart at the near post, but the ball is cleared.
Four more World Cup matches to enjoy on another day. Japan vs Costa Rica is where it all begins!
Japan and Costa Rica have played each other four times till date, with their last meeting coming in an international friendly in 2018. Japan have won all 3 games, although one match ended in a draw. Costa Rica have an uphill task to qualify.
Japan and Costa Rica have announced their playing XIs for the must-win game in FIFA World Cup 2022. It's a strong-looking lineup from both sides.
Japan XI (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Morita; Soma, Kamada, Doan; Ueda
Costa Rica XI (4-2-2-2): Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Fuller, Tejeda, Borges, Torres; Campbell, Contreras
The Costa Rican side lost 7-0 to Spain and nothing less than two wins will take them through to the knockout rounds. On the other hand, Japan began their tournament with a win, and need a victory today against Costa Rica to join France and become only the second team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16.
Hellow and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2022 live coverage of Japan vs Costa Rica match which will be taking place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Both have begun the tournament in contrasting styles, Japan won against Germany, while Costa Rica suffered a massive defeat against Spain.