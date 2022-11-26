LIVE| France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match live score: Defending champions in action, check playing XI

LIVE| France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022

France will face Denmark in their second World Cup match at Stadium 974 on Saturday. Les Bleus began their campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Australia, while Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia.

In Karim Benzema's absence, Olivier Giroud has picked up his game and scored two goals in the first match - one more against Denmark and he would be France's all-time leading international scorer. They also hope to win six consecutive World Cup games, dating back to Russia 2018. This would be a milestone in their history.

Denmark, on the other hand, should not be intimidated by the thought of facing the reigning champions, since they have won their last two meetings with France at the Euros.

Denmark, ranked tenth, has competed in five World Cups since the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Their best World Cup result came in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals before falling to Brazil. Will the Danes create history this year? If that's the case, a victory over France would be a major step in the right direction.

The 2018 World Cup winners will try to maintain their brutal form against the Danes, but getting the ball past them will be difficult.

READ| France vs Denmark Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 23

The match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.

In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.