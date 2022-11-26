LIVE| France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match live score: Defending champions in action, check playing XI

France will face Denmark in their second World Cup match at Stadium 974 on Saturday. Les Bleus began their campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Australia, while Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia.
In Karim Benzema's absence, Olivier Giroud has picked up his game and scored two goals in the first match - one more against Denmark and he would be France's all-time leading international scorer. They also hope to win six consecutive World Cup games, dating back to Russia 2018. This would be a milestone in their history.
Denmark, on the other hand, should not be intimidated by the thought of facing the reigning champions, since they have won their last two meetings with France at the Euros.
Denmark, ranked tenth, has competed in five World Cups since the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.
Their best World Cup result came in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals before falling to Brazil. Will the Danes create history this year? If that's the case, a victory over France would be a major step in the right direction.
The 2018 World Cup winners will try to maintain their brutal form against the Danes, but getting the ball past them will be difficult.
READ| France vs Denmark Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 23
The match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.
In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.
The Danes make four changes from the lineup that drew 0-0 with Tunisia, with only Thomas Delaney's injury forcing them to do so.
While, Les Blues make just one change, with Varane returning to the starting lineup, Koundé shifting to right-back, and Pavard relegated to the bench.
Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstrom, Cornelius, Damsgaard.
Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud
With Karim Benzema and a number of other key starters out, Kylian Mbappe will attempt to expand on his performance against Australia.
Another player to keep an eye on is Olivier Giroud. Giroud's two goals against Australia tied him with Thierry Henry as the top French national player in history, with 51 goals in 123 games.
Christian Eriksen of Denmark, making his fourth World Cup appearance after a miraculous recovery from a cardiac attack incident during a Euro 2020 match last June, is looking for his first goal of the 2022 World Cup.
France, the reigning world champs, just defeated Australia 4-1.
Les Bleus' position in the tournament's final rounds would be secured if they beat Kasper Hjulmand's Danish team tonight.
Denmark is eager following their stalemate against Tunisia, in which the North African team dominated the early stages of the game. Both teams failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7, and it's a big day as 2018 chamipons France takes on Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.