LIVE| France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 match live score: Defending champions in action, check playing XI

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 7: France vs Denmark, check playing XIs, live streaming and follow latest updates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

France will face Denmark in their second World Cup match at Stadium 974 on Saturday. Les Bleus began their campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Australia, while Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia.

In Karim Benzema's absence, Olivier Giroud has picked up his game and scored two goals in the first match - one more against Denmark and he would be France's all-time leading international scorer. They also hope to win six consecutive World Cup games, dating back to Russia 2018. This would be a milestone in their history.

Denmark, on the other hand, should not be intimidated by the thought of facing the reigning champions, since they have won their last two meetings with France at the Euros.

Denmark, ranked tenth, has competed in five World Cups since the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Their best World Cup result came in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals before falling to Brazil. Will the Danes create history this year? If that's the case, a victory over France would be a major step in the right direction.

The 2018 World Cup winners will try to maintain their brutal form against the Danes, but getting the ball past them will be difficult.

The match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries. 

In India, fans can watch it live on the Sports18 Network and Jio cinema app.

 

LIVE Blog
26 Nov 2022
09:07 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: 

The Danes make four changes from the lineup that drew 0-0 with Tunisia, with only Thomas Delaney's injury forcing them to do so.

While, Les Blues make just one change, with Varane returning to the starting lineup, Koundé shifting to right-back, and Pavard relegated to the bench.

09:06 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: Denmark Playing XI

Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Christensen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Lindstrom, Cornelius, Damsgaard.

08:22 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: France Playing XI

Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud

 

08:21 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: Key players to watch

With Karim Benzema and a number of other key starters out, Kylian Mbappe will attempt to expand on his performance against Australia.

Another player to keep an eye on is Olivier Giroud. Giroud's two goals against Australia tied him with Thierry Henry as the top French national player in history, with 51 goals in 123 games.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark, making his fourth World Cup appearance after a miraculous recovery from a cardiac attack incident during a Euro 2020 match last June, is looking for his first goal of the 2022 World Cup.

08:21 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: Match preview

France, the reigning world champs, just defeated Australia 4-1.

Les Bleus' position in the tournament's final rounds would be secured if they beat Kasper Hjulmand's Danish team tonight.

Denmark is eager following their stalemate against Tunisia, in which the North African team dominated the early stages of the game. Both teams failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities.

08:20 PM

FRA vs DEN match live updates: 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7, and it's a big day as 2018 chamipons France takes on Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

