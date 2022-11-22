Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup highlights: Denmark face off against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match.

Denmark face off against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match on Tuesday. It's going to be a brilliant opening game of the Group which also features France and Australia that will face off later in the day. With star names such as Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel among many others, Denmark will be the favourites to win this one.

Eriksen has had a famous turnaround as he collapsed during a Euro 2020 game and was out for a while from football, but he returned to make a sensational comeback, and currently plays for Manchester United after installing a defibrillator.

Tunisia may not have the big names of Denmark but they also can pose a great threat, although is a big chance for Denmark to pick up maximum points because bigger challenges await in the subsequent games.

The defending champions of FIFA World Cup 2022 France are also in this group, while Australia are also likely to pose a big threat to other teams.

From that sense, this match between Denmark and Tunisia could be a telling game in the final standings of this group, particularly for the Danish side.