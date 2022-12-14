LIVE| Argentina 2-0 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal football match score: Alvarez, Messi put ARG in driving seat

LIVE| Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal football match score

32 teams began the journey for ultimate glory at FIFA World Cup 2022, but only four teams remain with Lionel Messi's Argentina set to take on Luka Modric's Croatia at the Lusail iconic Stadium on Wednesday hoping to reach the final.

For Messi, who is often heralded as the 'Greatest of all time' by many, it will be his chance to reach the final, they were defeated by Germany 0-1 in the 2014 World Cup. Modric will also be eyeing to go all the way, as his side were beaten by France in the summit clash 4 years ago in Russia.

Both players will be hoping that they can lead their side to the ultimate prize, but there can only be one winner. The last time Argentina faced off against Croatia it was in the 2018 World Cup when the Croatians ran out 3-0 winners.

Modric's side began their tournament with a draw over fellow semifinalists Morocco, apart from a win over Canada, followed by another draw against Belgium. Zlatko Dalic's side needed penalties to beat high-flyers Japan in the round of 16, while they overcame Brazil in emphatic fashion with a late equaliser, followed by another penalty shootout win.

For Messi and Co, the tournament didn't begin on a positive note as they were shocked by Saudi Arabia, but since then they have been firing on all cylinders. A 2-0 win over Mexico, followed by another win over Poland by a similar margin saw Lionel Scaloni's side reach the round of 16.

They beat Australia 2-1 and needed penalties to beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. With both teams just two steps away from the glorious World Cup trophy, the two LM10s, Messi and Modric face a stern test.