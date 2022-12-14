LIVE| Argentina 2-0 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal football match score: Alvarez, Messi put ARG in driving seat

32 teams began the journey for ultimate glory at FIFA World Cup 2022, but only four teams remain with Lionel Messi's Argentina set to take on Luka Modric's Croatia at the Lusail iconic Stadium on Wednesday hoping to reach the final.
For Messi, who is often heralded as the 'Greatest of all time' by many, it will be his chance to reach the final, they were defeated by Germany 0-1 in the 2014 World Cup. Modric will also be eyeing to go all the way, as his side were beaten by France in the summit clash 4 years ago in Russia.
Both players will be hoping that they can lead their side to the ultimate prize, but there can only be one winner. The last time Argentina faced off against Croatia it was in the 2018 World Cup when the Croatians ran out 3-0 winners.
Modric's side began their tournament with a draw over fellow semifinalists Morocco, apart from a win over Canada, followed by another draw against Belgium. Zlatko Dalic's side needed penalties to beat high-flyers Japan in the round of 16, while they overcame Brazil in emphatic fashion with a late equaliser, followed by another penalty shootout win.
For Messi and Co, the tournament didn't begin on a positive note as they were shocked by Saudi Arabia, but since then they have been firing on all cylinders. A 2-0 win over Mexico, followed by another win over Poland by a similar margin saw Lionel Scaloni's side reach the round of 16.
They beat Australia 2-1 and needed penalties to beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. With both teams just two steps away from the glorious World Cup trophy, the two LM10s, Messi and Modric face a stern test.
HT- A dream start for Argentina in their semifinal against Croatia, Lionel Messi's 34th-minute penalty, followed by a brilliant solo run from Julian Alvarez means the Argentines are 45 minutes away from the World Cup final. What can Croatia and Luka Modric conjure up in the second half, stay tuned, live action to resume shortly.
45'- Luka Modric lets one fly, brilliant block from Argentina's defence, the ball gets recycled and Pasalic connects to the cross at near post but Martinez is there to deny him, and he hits the side netting.
42'- Argentina have blown away Croatia, they look rattled, MacAllister could have added a third, he nods Messi's header downward, but Livakovic is there to deny him with a world-class save. Keeps his side in the tie.
39'- Argentina have doubled their lead, Julian Alvarez scores and they're flying high now, the Croatians get caught on counter attack, some desperate defending but Alvarez just wouldn't be denied, and for a fifth consecutive game, they have scored two goals!
Lionel Messi has scored his 11th FIFA World Cup goal, fifth at this current edition in Qatar. All of it in just 25 appearances in the World Cup, and now he's level with Kylian Mbappe for top-scorers list.
33'- The deadlock is broken! MESSI! The man for the occasion rifles his pen into the right top corner and celebrates in style! My oh my, it's all imploding for Croatia, they began the match well but have shot themselves in the foot.
31'- Livakovic oh my word, he's been a wall so far, but he completely took out Julian Alvarez, he was nowhere near the ball, Argentina split open Croatian defence with a long ball.
27'- A free kick taken by Luka Modric, great defending from Argentina, they break with pace but Croatia also defend well, dealing with the danger well. It's even stevens so far.
22'- Lionel Messi has started to find his groove somewhat, Gvardiol gave the ball away to Messi, but luckily for him, Messi couldn't control or else he would have been through on goal. Croatia survive.
20'- After a sustained period of possession for Croatia, Argentina keep the ball for a while, but Croatia regain possession again, both sides giving the ball away at the moment too easily, perhaps a few nerves given the occasion.
15'- First corner of the match goes Croatia's way taken short, they recycle the ball, it's delivered to Lovren whose headed effort goes wide but it's a clash of heads, no malice done though.
13'- Lionel Messi brought down just outside the box but the referee was not at all interested, told Messi to get up and keep playing. Good break from Argentina, but Croatia remain disciplined.
10'- The story of the first ten minutes has been all about Croatia who have kept the ball well, Argentina are also defining well, disciplined, but its Modric's side who have dominated the ball early on.
8'- Both captains, Messi and Modric have touched the ball a couple of times already, they will be hoping for more of those, both will try to dictate play for their respective sides.
5'- A lung-bursting run for Kovacic sees him feed the ball to his teammate but there was no danger as Molina cleared it away. A cross from the Croatian left wing was easily collected by Martinez, and an early exchange of blows from both sides.
2'- Argentina begin on the front foot, they try to whip in a cross but it caused no harm, Croatia begin again trying to compete for the ball players from both sides.
1' - Live action is underway, FIFA World Cup 2022 will gets its first finalist today, will it be Messi and his Argentina or Modric's Croatia, we will know soon enough, Croatia in their dark blue kit attacking from right to left, Argentina in their famed kit, left to right. Enjoy!
The teams are coming out! It's a jam-packed Lusail Stadium, Argentina on one side, Croatia on the other, Messi and Modric set for one last battle. Live action to get underway very soon, but first the national anthems!
If there's one man who is no stranger to records, its Lionel Messi and he's equalled another one, becoming the player with joint highest appearances in a World Cup, equalling Germany's Lothar Matthaus' record.
Modric and Messi both the captains are in the house, in the Lusail iconic Stadium, preparing for what could be one of the biggest games of their international careers. They've been here before, but who can reach their second FIFA World Cup final?
Luka Modric made his debut against Argentina and on that day, Lionel Messi scored a goal. The two players have locked horns plenty of times while playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and it seems that they are set to for one last battle.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made some big changes, leaving Lisandro Martinez and Angel Di Maria on the bench. Remains to be seen whether his decision turns out in favour of Argentina or not.
Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.
Argentina finished second best in 2014, Croatia in 2018, only one team can reach the final today but who will be it? Follow all the latest updates live here.
It will be a tough fight between two players who are widely considered the best ever in their respective positions, but history beckons today and there can only be one winner.