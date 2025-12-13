Lionel Messi India tour LIVE UPDATES: Messi leaves stadium early, crowd hurls bottles, security steps in

GRAP 3 reimposed in Delhi as AQI level hits 409: Know what's allowed and what's banned across Delhi-NCR
SPORTS
Messi will be in India from December 13 to 15 as part of a busy trip that will visit four different locations. After leading Inter Miami to their first Major League Soccer championship earlier this week—the 48th trophy of his incredible career—he arrives hot off yet another career achievement.
The much awaited GOAT Tour India 2025 kicked off as Lionel Messi's arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport, Kolkata on Saturday.
Along with Messi, his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the Argentine legend to wow Indian supporters.
It is only fitting to recognize the contributions his two colleagues do to football amid Messi's mania in the city. In addition to being MLS stars for Miami, Suarez and De Paul are world-renowned figures in the sport.
The first destination on Messi's hectic schedule is Kolkata. Before leaving for Hyderabad later in the day, he is anticipated to arrive at Salt Lake Stadium at approximately 11:30 AM.
Messi will also digitally inaugurate a 70-foot statue honoring his impact on the sport that has been erected close to the clock tower in Sribhumi, Lake Town, when he is in the city. He does more than only play football in Kolkata.
Meetings with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly are planned, as is a meeting with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the city with his boys.
Messi views the trip as a return to familiar territory. His most recent game was in Kolkata in 2011, when he helped Argentina defeat Venezuela 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly.
Check live updates here:
Messi's visit to Salt Lake Stadium was cut short due to a security issue. Fans were upset as he stayed only for a few minutes, didn't play or take any penalties, and many couldn't see him because of heavy VIP presence. Promises made weren't fulfilled, leaving people disappointed. https://t.co/dDCSrxPFZl pic.twitter.com/zGYuw6wSWc— First Touch (@FirstTouch31) December 13, 2025
#WATCH | Kolkata: A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face..." https://t.co/Ce4kNu8dBH pic.twitter.com/WUAOG4xc1V— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
Angry fans express their displeasure at the mismanegement of the event, slamming the organisers.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring… https://t.co/Ce4kNu8dBH pic.twitter.com/Rpko4UwlLW— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
MAJOR CHAOS at Salt Lake Stadium.— Khel Now (@KhelNow) December 13, 2025
Angry fans have resorted to vandalising banners and seats after Lionel Messi was forced to stop his lap of honour due to overcrowding around him.
Fans couldn’t get a glimpse of Messi, and he remains stuck within the stadium premises amid the… pic.twitter.com/HppjfbxJt8
A video from Salt Lake Stadium is going viral where crowd can be seen throwing bottles at the ground.
Lionel Messi In #Kolkata(@RahulSadhu009) December 13, 2025
Massive Crowd Unrest At Salt Lake Stadium As #Messi Leaves The Stadium in just 10 mins. Bottles thrown, Seats Broken #lionelmessi pic.twitter.com/BRvxp5FLwJ
LSG owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka met Lionel Messi in Kolkata. Dr Gonka took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the picture from the meting.
"#LionelMessi… the milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege," Sanjiv Goenk wrote.
#LionelMessi… the milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege. pic.twitter.com/NVD0OyYciT— Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) December 13, 2025
Messi has arrived at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where a friendly match and a felicitation ceremony will be organised in his honour.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Star footballer Lionel Messi arrives at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025
A friendly match and a felicitation ceremony will be organised here.
(Video Source: DD Sports) pic.twitter.com/qEDk3cKH9U
Lionel Messi unveiled hi 70ft tall statue virtually.
Leo Messi’s unveiling the 70 feet statue of him in Kolkata.(@WeAreMessi) December 13, 2025
He talks about how he’s “happy to be here” pic.twitter.com/1690fKRx1X
VIDEO | Kolkata: Football icon Lionel Messi to virtually unveil his 70-foot statue from Salt Lake stadium, with West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan present at the event.#LionelMessi #Kolkata #Football— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2025
(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/dqISIwMgl4