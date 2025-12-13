FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

Lionel Messi India tour LIVE UPDATES: Messi leaves stadium early, crowd hurls bottles, security steps in

Messi will be in India from December 13 to 15 as part of a busy trip that will visit four different locations. After leading Inter Miami to their first Major League Soccer championship earlier this week—the 48th trophy of his incredible career—he arrives hot off yet another career achievement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 01:11 PM IST

Lionel Messi India tour LIVE UPDATES: Messi leaves stadium early, crowd hurls bottles, security steps in
The much awaited GOAT Tour India 2025 kicked off as Lionel Messi's arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport, Kolkata on Saturday.

Along with Messi, his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the Argentine legend to wow Indian supporters.

It is only fitting to recognize the contributions his two colleagues do to football amid Messi's mania in the city. In addition to being MLS stars for Miami, Suarez and De Paul are world-renowned figures in the sport.

Messi will be in India from December 13 to 15 as part of a busy trip that will visit four different locations. After leading Inter Miami to their first Major League Soccer championship earlier this week—the 48th trophy of his incredible career—he arrives hot off yet another career achievement.

The first destination on Messi's hectic schedule is Kolkata. Before leaving for Hyderabad later in the day, he is anticipated to arrive at Salt Lake Stadium at approximately 11:30 AM.

Messi will also digitally inaugurate a 70-foot statue honoring his impact on the sport that has been erected close to the clock tower in Sribhumi, Lake Town, when he is in the city. He does more than only play football in Kolkata.

Meetings with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly are planned, as is a meeting with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the city with his boys.

Messi views the trip as a return to familiar territory. His most recent game was in Kolkata in 2011, when he helped Argentina defeat Venezuela 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:37 PM

    Lionel Messi India tour Live Updates: Police arrive at Salt Lake Stadium to contain the violence

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM

    Lionel Messi India tour Live Updates: 'Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi,' says fan

     

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:31 PM

    Lionel Messi India tour Live Updates: Fans express displeasure at management

    Angry fans express their displeasure at the mismanegement of the event, slamming the organisers.

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:26 PM

    Lionel Messi India tour Live Update: Fans go on a rampage, vandalise banners, seats as Messi's lap of honor is cut short

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:14 PM

    Lionel Messi India Tour Live Updates: Chaos breaks out at Salt Lake Stadium

    A video from Salt Lake Stadium is going viral where crowd can be seen throwing bottles at the ground.

  • 13 Dec 2025, 12:10 PM

    Lionel Messi India tour LIVE UPDATES: LSG owner meets Messi in Kolkata

    LSG owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka met Lionel Messi in Kolkata. Dr Gonka took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the picture from the meting.

    "#LionelMessi… the milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege," Sanjiv Goenk wrote.

  • 13 Dec 2025, 11:53 AM

    Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 LIVE Updates: Messi arrives at Salt Lake Stadium

    Messi has arrived at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where a friendly match and a felicitation ceremony will be organised in his honour.

     

  • 13 Dec 2025, 11:47 AM

    Lionel Messi India tour LIVE Updates: Argentina football great unveils his 70-feet-tall statue

    Lionel Messi unveiled hi 70ft tall statue virtually.

     

  • 13 Dec 2025, 11:43 AM

    Lionel Messi India tour Live Updates: Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam in Kolkata

