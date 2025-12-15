FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lionel Messi Delhi Event LIVE UPDATES: Messi’s meeting with PM Modi called off

Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India Live Updates, Day 3: All events will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The programme will kick off at 2:30 PM with welcome music and will continue with a celebrity football match at 2:50 PM.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Lionel Messi Delhi Event LIVE UPDATES: Messi’s meeting with PM Modi called off
Lionel Messi GOAT Delhi Event Live Updates: Lionel Messi is likely to have a busy and heavily structured itinerary when his GOAT Tour comes to New Delhi on Monday, which is the fourth and final leg of his visit to India after stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Messi's itinerary in the Indian capital consists of an exhibition game, a stage event, a football clinic for children and several high-profile private meetings; therefore, Delhi has taken precautionary measures for large crowds and traffic jams to prepare for Messi's arrival.

All events will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. All gates open at 11:30 AM, and media personnel must enter through Gate No. 6. All attendees must be seated before the commencement of the programme at 2:30 PM. The programme will kick off at 2:30 PM with welcome music and will continue with a celebrity football match at 2:50 PM. Messi is expected to participate in the celebrity match at 3:30 PM and a football clinic for 30 children at 3:45 PM.

A stage ceremony is scheduled for 4.20 pm, which will also feature the GOAT Cup exhibition match. Attending this event includes Virat Kohli.

Later in the day, Messi is expected to attend a private meet-and-greet at around 4.30 pm. According to the tentative agenda, the first meeting will include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second interaction is expected with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief Justice of India, underscoring the high-profile nature of the visit.

In light of the event, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented traffic restrictions throughout Central Delhi on Monday from 12:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and parking around Arun Jaitley Stadium is prohibited (with towing/penalties enforced). Authorities advise using public transportation (Metro/buses) to avoid traffic congestion.

Check live updates here:

  • 15 Dec 2025, 11:55 AM

    Lionel Messi Delhi Tour Live Updates: No meet with PM Modi

    After his arrival in Delhi, Lionel Messi was reportedly expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, that meet is now called off as PM Modi has already left the country for his visit to Jordan.

  • 15 Dec 2025, 11:53 AM

    Lionel Messi Delhi Tour Live Updates: Messi fans arrive at airport, security tightened

    Fans of football icon Lionel Messi arrive at the airport ahead of his arrival in the capital; security tightened.

  • 15 Dec 2025, 10:54 AM

    Lionel Messi Delhi Tour Live Updates: Messi to arrive in Delhi by 12:30 PM

    Messi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on a charter flight from Mumbai at approximately 12:30 PM IST. Given the cancellation of his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, his itinerary now includes meetings with the Chief Justice of India and the Army Chief, as well as a meet-and-greet session at his hotel. 

