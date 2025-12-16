KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs 64.3 crore, set to fill 13 key positions

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
SPORTS
KKR Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders aim to bolster their team and secure a 4th IPL championship. Stay tuned for live updates here.
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan, the three-time IPL champions, are anticipated to be the most active team at the IPL Mini Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will have the largest budget, with Rs 64.3 crore, and 13 open slots, including six for overseas players.
After their 2024 IPL title win, KKR had a disappointing season, finishing eighth. Consequently, the franchise is rebuilding with a new approach and clear objectives. A key priority in the auction will be acquiring a wicketkeeper-batter who can also open the innings.
Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.
The bidding war for Cameron Green has begun, with Mumbai Indians starting at 2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals. KKR has joined the fray, and a intense battle is underway between KKR and RR, driving the price up to 5 crore. Despite RR's limited purse of 16.05 crore, they're going all out to secure Green, putting them in a precarious position.