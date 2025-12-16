KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs 64.3 crore, set to fill 13 key positions

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...

MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year

HomeSports

SPORTS

KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs 64.3 crore, set to fill 13 key positions

KKR Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders aim to bolster their team and secure a 4th IPL championship. Stay tuned for live updates here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

KKR Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's team enters with Rs 64.3 crore, set to fill 13 key positions
KKR IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan, the three-time IPL champions, are anticipated to be the most active team at the IPL Mini Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will have the largest budget, with Rs 64.3 crore, and 13 open slots, including six for overseas players.

After their 2024 IPL title win, KKR had a disappointing season, finishing eighth. Consequently, the franchise is rebuilding with a new approach and clear objectives. A key priority in the auction will be acquiring a wicketkeeper-batter who can also open the innings.

Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Dec 2025, 02:54 PM

    KKR-CSK start bidding war for Cameron Green

    The bidding war for Cameron Green has begun, with Mumbai Indians starting at 2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals. KKR has joined the fray, and a intense battle is underway between KKR and RR, driving the price up to 5 crore. Despite RR's limited purse of 16.05 crore, they're going all out to secure Green, putting them in a precarious position.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Dec 2025, 02:17 PM

    KKR IPL Auction 2026 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders retained players

    Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Dec 2025, 02:16 PM

    KKR IPL Auction 2026 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders released players

    Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Venkatesh Iyer, Mayank Markande (traded to Mumbai Indians).

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement