Japan vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar match scorecard: Japan look for another giant-killing, Luka Modric's Croatia look to repeat 2018 feat

After beating the likes of Germany and Spain, Japan topped their respective group are now Luka Modric's Croatia stand in their way in the round of 16. The runners of FIFA World Cup 2018, Modric's Croatia will not be underestimating their Asian opponents.

Few would have predicted that Japan would top the group being dubbed as the 'group of death' comprising of Germany, Spain and Costa Rica, but Maya Yoshida-led Japanese have pulled off a miraculous couple of results in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far.

Their next task will not be an easy one, as they look to seal a place in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022, but the Croatian side would not be an easy side to tame.

While Zlatko Dalic's men did reach the final in 2018, they again began their year's World Cup as the underdogs, and once again, they won't mind that tag, until and unless the results keep going their way.

Both teams have had some stellar match winners, and they will be hoping that those men can rise to the occasion with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs. The winner of this fixture between Japan and Croatia will take on either Brazil or South Korea, who will be in action later in the day.