SPORTS

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green to not get over Rs 18 cr? Here's why

A total of 1390 players registered for the IPL 2026 player auction, of which 350 were shortlisted. The pool also comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

IPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Cameron Green to not get over Rs 18 cr? Here's why
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The player list for the 2026 season auction has been finalised, with 350 players, including 240 Indian cricketers and 110 overseas.

Earlier, a total of 1390 players registered for the IPL 2026 player auction, of which 350 were shortlisted. The pool also comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster.

Franchises will compete for 77 slots in total, including 31 reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in this bracket.Nine players are in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket. Four players have set a reserve price of Rs 1.25 crore, and 17 have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

In the Rs 75 lakh category, 42 players have entered, and four have chosen Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, seven players have a reserve price of Rs 40 lakh, and the largest group, 227 players, is in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the most expensive picks, given that several teams will be looking for a hard-hitting all-rounder and will feature in the first set. South Africa's Quinton de Kock, George Linde and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who were initially not in the list, have been included in the final roster.

Check live updates here

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Dec 2025, 11:58 AM

    IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Cameron Green can't get over Rs 18 cr

    The real reason Cameron Green cannot get more than Rs 18 crore is IPL's Maximum Fee rule, which states that an overseas player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab, which is Rs 18 crore.

  • 16 Dec 2025, 11:24 AM

    IPL 2026 Auction Live: Season to begin from March 26

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to take place from March 26 to May 31, continuing its traditional slot in the cricket calendar.

     

  • 16 Dec 2025, 11:21 AM

    IPL 2026 Acution Live: Which arena will host auction?

    The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena on December 16.

    Etihad Arena to host IPL 2026 mini-auction: Know everything about Middle East's largest indoor venue

     

  • 16 Dec 2025, 11:19 AM

    IPL 2026 Acution Live: When will the auction begin?

    The IPL 2026 Auction will take place at Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena. The live event will commence at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

  • 16 Dec 2025, 11:10 AM

    IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: When and where to watch 

    The IPL 2026 Auction can be watched live on the JioHotstar app along with the official website of the Indian Premier League. The live event can also be watched on Star Sports Network channels.

    IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch event in India, venue, presenter, purse left, and more

     

     

