India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays toss in Dubai

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: India's 234-run victory showcased their significant talent, highlighting that in the current cricket landscape, Indian teams consistently have a chance to win any tournament.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Rain delays toss in Dubai
India vs Pakistan Today Match Live Cricket Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: In Dubai, the toss and start of play have been delayed due to rain, pushing back the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan rivalry match. India had a stellar start to their Asia Cup U-19 campaign in Dubai on Friday, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. His 95-ball 171 helped India break multiple records, including setting the highest score in an Asia Cup U-19 game. They became the first team to exceed 400, finishing with 433/6, a result of a strong batting performance despite captain and opener Ayush Mhatre's early dismissal.

India's 234-run victory showcased their significant talent, highlighting that in the current cricket landscape, Indian teams consistently have a chance to win any tournament. However, their next challenge is against their neighbors and arch-rivals, a team where past performances hold little weight. This rival team's dominant 297-run victory over Malaysia, after dismissing them for 48, indicates their strong intent.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be crucial again; if he plays to his potential, India will be formidable. If he doesn't perform, his teammates must step up and display their skills, especially with IPL and senior scouts observing and taking notes.

Check live updates here

  • 14 Dec 2025, 10:45 AM

    India vs Pak Under-19 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain

