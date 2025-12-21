FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas smashes 100, PAK on verge to posting big target

IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: India’s Under-19 side stands just one step away from adding another chapter to its rich junior cricket legacy, with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan offering a chance to clinch a record-extending 12th title.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas smashes 100, PAK on verge to posting big target
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score Updates: India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and chose to field first, backing his bowlers to set the tone early in a pressure-packed summit clash. India’s Under-19 side stands just one step away from adding another chapter to its rich junior cricket legacy, with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan offering a chance to clinch a record-extending 12th title. The young Colts have looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and will now aim to finish the job on Sunday in what promises to be a high-voltage summit clash.

Led confidently by Ayush Mhatre, India have produced a string of commanding performances, showing maturity well beyond their years. The team cruised through Group A unbeaten, asserting control in every outing, before brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the semifinals. That win underlined India’s dominance and set up a final date with familiar foes Pakistan. Earlier in the tournament, India had already sent out a strong message by hammering Pakistan by 90 runs in the group stage, a result that reinforced their status as favourites.

Coming in to the final, India are the only undefeated team in the tournament, having scored wins against UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia in the group stages before defeating Sri Lanka in the final in a rain-curtailed game. Pakistan, meanwhile, have lost once (to India) while thrashing Malaysia, UAE in the group stages before defeating Bangladesh in the semifinal.

India U19 Squad for the U19 Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19 Squad for the U19 Asia Cup

Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa

Check live updates here:

  • 21 Dec 2025, 12:38 PM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 200 up for Pakistan

    Just two balls before the end of the 30th over, Pakistan have breached the 200-run mark. 

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 100 for Sameer Minhas

    Sameer Minhas continued to dominate Indian bowlers since the beginning of the match and went on to score century in the crucial U-19 Asia Cup Final match in Dubai. PAK 189/2 after 28.3 overs

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 12:07 PM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 25 overs GONE

    After the end of 25 overs, Pakistan are in a comfortable position as they posted 164/2.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 11:55 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Innings end

    After the end of 20 overs, Pakistan managed to post 139/2 with Sameer Minhas and Ahmed Hussain at the crease.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 11:38 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Usman Khan misses 50

    Pakistan lose 2nd wicket as Usman Khan departs at 35, missing his half-century. Khilan Patel picks up his first wickets of the game.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 11:37 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 100 up for Pakistan

    Pakistan touched the 100-run mark in just 75 balls of the game with a loss of just one wicket of Hamza Zahoor. 

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 11:31 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 50 for Minhas

    Pakistani opener Sameer Minhas smashed a 29-ball half century in the crucial U-19 Asia Cup Final against India.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 11:08 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: After 10 overs

    After the end of the first 10 overs, Pakistan are 79/1 with Usman Khan 22 (25) and Sameer Minhas 34 (21) out in the middle.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 10:54 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: 50 up for Pakistan

    In the 7th over of the game, Pakistan breached the 50-run mark with Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan at the crease.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 10:40 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Wicket!!!

    Henil Patel brings some repiste to the Indian side as he dismissed Hamza Zahoor in the 4th over.

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 10:29 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: First over

    A good start from India's Kishan Kumar as Pakistan openers Hamza Zahoor and Sameer Minhas managed to score just five runs off the first over of the match. 

     

  • 21 Dec 2025, 10:19 AM

    IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live: Mhatre opts to bowl first

    India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Pakistan in Dubai.

