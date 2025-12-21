India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas smashes 100, PAK on verge to posting big target

IND vs PAK Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: India’s Under-19 side stands just one step away from adding another chapter to its rich junior cricket legacy, with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan offering a chance to clinch a record-extending 12th title.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final Live Score Updates: India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and chose to field first, backing his bowlers to set the tone early in a pressure-packed summit clash. India’s Under-19 side stands just one step away from adding another chapter to its rich junior cricket legacy, with the Asia Cup final against Pakistan offering a chance to clinch a record-extending 12th title. The young Colts have looked a cut above the rest throughout the tournament and will now aim to finish the job on Sunday in what promises to be a high-voltage summit clash.

Led confidently by Ayush Mhatre, India have produced a string of commanding performances, showing maturity well beyond their years. The team cruised through Group A unbeaten, asserting control in every outing, before brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the semifinals. That win underlined India’s dominance and set up a final date with familiar foes Pakistan. Earlier in the tournament, India had already sent out a strong message by hammering Pakistan by 90 runs in the group stage, a result that reinforced their status as favourites.

Coming in to the final, India are the only undefeated team in the tournament, having scored wins against UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia in the group stages before defeating Sri Lanka in the final in a rain-curtailed game. Pakistan, meanwhile, have lost once (to India) while thrashing Malaysia, UAE in the group stages before defeating Bangladesh in the semifinal.

India U19 Squad for the U19 Asia Cup

Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19 Squad for the U19 Asia Cup

Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor(w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammed Huzaifa

Check live updates here: