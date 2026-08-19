India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights: India beat Pakistan 5-3 to advance to next round

India vs Pakistan Hockey Highlights and Result: India eliminated Pakistan with a 5-3 win over the side in their Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Ind vs Pak Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India triumphed over Pakistan with a score of 5-3 in their Pool D encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Both Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek contributed two goals each, while Hardik Singh also added to the tally. For Pakistan, Shahid Hannan found the net twice, and Sufyan Khan scored once. This victory secured India the second position in Pool D with six points, allowing them to progress to the next stage. Conversely, Pakistan was eliminated from the semi-final contention after suffering two losses and one draw in the pool.

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