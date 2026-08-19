FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Salman Khan in trouble? Kala Hiran makers move SC against Delhi HC orders to remove film's teaser

Salman Khan in trouble? Kala Hiran makers move SC against Delhi HC order

Understanding the Principles of Fire Insurance Policy

Understanding the Principles of Fire Insurance Policy

Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan exchange high-fives, skip pre-match handshake in Amstelveen

Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan exchange high-fives, skip pre-match ha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights: India beat Pakistan 5-3 to advance to next round

India vs Pakistan Hockey Highlights and Result: India eliminated Pakistan with a 5-3 win over the side in their Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights: India beat Pakistan 5-3 to advance to next round
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 (Courtesy: X/@TheHockeyIndia)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ind vs Pak Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India triumphed over Pakistan with a score of 5-3 in their Pool D encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Both Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek contributed two goals each, while Hardik Singh also added to the tally. For Pakistan, Shahid Hannan found the net twice, and Sufyan Khan scored once. This victory secured India the second position in Pool D with six points, allowing them to progress to the next stage. Conversely, Pakistan was eliminated from the semi-final contention after suffering two losses and one draw in the pool.

Follow all the highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Aug 2026, 08:22 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: That’s a Wrap!

    Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup clash. The Men in Blue delivered when it mattered most, beating their arch-rivals 5-3 to book their place in the next round.

    It was a thrilling contest packed with goals, intensity and plenty of drama.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 08:21 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: FULL-TIME!

    India has triumphed over their long-time rivals Pakistan, earning a spot in the next round of the Hockey World Cup! The match ended on a tense note, as Pakistan intensified their efforts in the last quarter, but India maintained their poise to safeguard their two-goal lead and secure a hard-earned win.

    India 5, Pakistan 3

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 08:20 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India's review was unsuccessful

    Sukhjeet Singh and Shilaland Lakra appeared to establish a strong Indian defense, yet their efforts did not materialize into any significant advantage as Abdullah thwarted any potential danger for Pakistan. India believed they deserved a penalty corner, but it was not awarded.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 08:19 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Pakistan scores their third goal!

    This match is truly delivering on its promise! Hannan Shahid has scored his second goal of the game, capitalizing on a counter-attack after Hardik Singh seemed to lose control of the ball. Pakistan has reduced the goal deficit to 2 now! What an exciting match!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 08:18 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India is ahead 5-2 against Pakistan

    It appeared that Abhishek had netted India's sixth goal just before the end of the third quarter. However, the ball actually struck the outer edge of the goal-post. India maintains a 5-2 lead over Pakistan.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:20 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India Hits Five!!

    Manpreet Singh converts a penalty, bringing India's total to five goals in the match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:17 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Pakistan strike again

    Pakistan scores again, making it 4-2! Sufyan Khan has struck gold for Pakistan! His shot takes a minor deflection off the first Indian defender before slipping past Suraj Karkera and hitting the net. This marks the second time Karkera has been outsmarted, and Pakistan is now fully in the game.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:16 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Abhishek extends India's advantage!

    With another deflection, Abhishek scores! India has struck Pakistan fiercely with their fourth goal of the match, and this contest has truly come to life!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:13 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Pakistan Scores!!

    The first goal for Pakistan has been netted thanks to a strike from Hannan Shahid. The Men in Green will now aim to build on this momentum and extend their advantage.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:09 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Harmanpreet strikes again!!

    In the fifth minute of the second quarter, Harmanpreet Singh delivers a powerful shot from just outside the box, finding the net. India now boasts three goals, putting immense pressure on Pakistan.

    India 3, Pakistan 0

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:05 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Pakistan makes an early threat

    18' An initial assault from Pakistan has emerged, requiring Jugraj's prompt action to avert the impending danger. The team is eager to regain control of the match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 07:01 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India takes charge in the first quarter!

    As the first quarter concludes, India wraps it up on a strong note. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the team leads 2-0, with the captain netting the first goal. Throughout the first quarter, India has clearly been the superior and more commanding team.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:53 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Goal!!

    Abhishek increases India's lead 

    India 2-0 Pakistan

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:49 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: 

    The pressure is unyielding right now. India earns their third penalty corner of the quarter, and Pakistan manages to hold on just barely. Yet again, the shift here is that India is playing assertively rather than overly defensively. Replays indicate that the Pakistan goalkeeper used a foot to make the save.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:47 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: GOAL!!!

    Harmanpreet Singh finds the net in the 5th minute of the game with a classic drag flick from a penalty corner.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:43 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India misses a scoring opportunity

    Dilpreet Singh had possession of the ball, but his attempt went off target. India is applying early pressure on Pakistan, and we might see a breakthrough soon!

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:41 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Players exchange high fives

    While handshakes are absent, both teams demonstrate their sportsmanship by giving each other high fives. Now, the focus shifts to the competition on the field.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:35 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India only needs a draw to qualify!

    With England's 8-2 victory over Wales, India now requires just a draw to advance from Pool D. On the other hand, Pakistan must win this match, as they have yet to claim a victory in 2 games and currently sit with only 1 point.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:34 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Teams are preparing for the national anthems

    The warm-up sessions have concluded. The fans have taken their seats, and now it's time for the national anthems. The two teams are heading onto the field. The Indian players will don their saffron jerseys, while the Pakistan team will be dressed in white.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:01 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India's starting XI

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 06:00 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Head-to-head record

    India and Pakistan have competed against each other in a total of 185 matches, with Pakistan securing victory in 84 of those encounters, India winning 73, and 28 matches resulting in draws.

    In World Cup competitions, India holds a slight advantage over their rivals with a record of 3 wins to 2.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 05:59 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: What do both teams require?

    The situation is straightforward for India. A win against Pakistan will propel the Harmanpreet Singh-led team into the next round, while simultaneously knocking their long-time rivals out of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan understands that a victory is essential to maintain their chances. With so much at stake, this promises to be far from a typical India-Pakistan match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 05:58 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Can India's offense step up?

    Craig Fulton's tactical strategy will also be in focus. India has primarily utilized a 4-3-3 formation, yet their attacking prowess hasn't consistently matched their defensive strength. In the upcoming match against Pakistan, India might need to adopt a more aggressive stance, press higher up the pitch, and engage their midfielders in the attack to steer clear of another tense encounter.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 05:57 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: All attention will be on the handshake

    Prior to the initial whistle, there will be significant scrutiny on whether both teams adhere to the traditional pre-match handshake. Hockey India has previously stated its commitment to following FIH guidelines, and players have been observed exchanging high-fives in recent encounters. Nevertheless, the spotlight will quickly transition to the action on the field.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Aug 2026, 05:57 PM

    India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    The stage is set for one of the biggest rivalries in world hockey, with the Men in Blue facing Pakistan in a crucial, do-or-die encounter. Every attack, save and goal could prove decisive as India fight to keep their campaign alive.

    Stay with us for live scores, key moments, expert reactions and all the latest updates from this high-stakes battle.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India beat Pakistan 5-3 in high-octane clash to secure next-round spot
Hockey World Cup: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice as India beat Pakistan 5-3
Honour, Misogyny, TikTok: From Sana Yousaf to Shamso Bibi, why Pakistan's women influencers are under attack
Sana Yousaf to Shamso Bibi: Why Pakistan's women influencers are under attack
Salman Khan in trouble? Kala Hiran makers move SC against Delhi HC orders to remove film's teaser
Salman Khan in trouble? Kala Hiran makers move SC against Delhi HC order
West Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case
Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Understanding the Principles of Fire Insurance Policy
Understanding the Principles of Fire Insurance Policy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement