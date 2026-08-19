India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights: India beat Pakistan 5-3 to advance to next round

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India vs Pakistan Hockey Highlights and Result: India eliminated Pakistan with a 5-3 win over the side in their Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday.
Ind vs Pak Hockey World Cup 2026 Highlights, FIH World Cup 2026: India triumphed over Pakistan with a score of 5-3 in their Pool D encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Wednesday. Both Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek contributed two goals each, while Hardik Singh also added to the tally. For Pakistan, Shahid Hannan found the net twice, and Sufyan Khan scored once. This victory secured India the second position in Pool D with six points, allowing them to progress to the next stage. Conversely, Pakistan was eliminated from the semi-final contention after suffering two losses and one draw in the pool.
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Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup clash. The Men in Blue delivered when it mattered most, beating their arch-rivals 5-3 to book their place in the next round.
It was a thrilling contest packed with goals, intensity and plenty of drama.
India has triumphed over their long-time rivals Pakistan, earning a spot in the next round of the Hockey World Cup! The match ended on a tense note, as Pakistan intensified their efforts in the last quarter, but India maintained their poise to safeguard their two-goal lead and secure a hard-earned win.
India 5, Pakistan 3
Sukhjeet Singh and Shilaland Lakra appeared to establish a strong Indian defense, yet their efforts did not materialize into any significant advantage as Abdullah thwarted any potential danger for Pakistan. India believed they deserved a penalty corner, but it was not awarded.
This match is truly delivering on its promise! Hannan Shahid has scored his second goal of the game, capitalizing on a counter-attack after Hardik Singh seemed to lose control of the ball. Pakistan has reduced the goal deficit to 2 now! What an exciting match!
It appeared that Abhishek had netted India's sixth goal just before the end of the third quarter. However, the ball actually struck the outer edge of the goal-post. India maintains a 5-2 lead over Pakistan.
Pakistan scores again, making it 4-2! Sufyan Khan has struck gold for Pakistan! His shot takes a minor deflection off the first Indian defender before slipping past Suraj Karkera and hitting the net. This marks the second time Karkera has been outsmarted, and Pakistan is now fully in the game.
In the fifth minute of the second quarter, Harmanpreet Singh delivers a powerful shot from just outside the box, finding the net. India now boasts three goals, putting immense pressure on Pakistan.
India 3, Pakistan 0
As the first quarter concludes, India wraps it up on a strong note. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, the team leads 2-0, with the captain netting the first goal. Throughout the first quarter, India has clearly been the superior and more commanding team.
The pressure is unyielding right now. India earns their third penalty corner of the quarter, and Pakistan manages to hold on just barely. Yet again, the shift here is that India is playing assertively rather than overly defensively. Replays indicate that the Pakistan goalkeeper used a foot to make the save.
With England's 8-2 victory over Wales, India now requires just a draw to advance from Pool D. On the other hand, Pakistan must win this match, as they have yet to claim a victory in 2 games and currently sit with only 1 point.
The warm-up sessions have concluded. The fans have taken their seats, and now it's time for the national anthems. The two teams are heading onto the field. The Indian players will don their saffron jerseys, while the Pakistan team will be dressed in white.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026
The Indian Men’s Team are ready to step up for the blockbuster Pool D clash against Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
Here’s the XI set to take on the big challenge! #HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/em4PKOx4zT
India and Pakistan have competed against each other in a total of 185 matches, with Pakistan securing victory in 84 of those encounters, India winning 73, and 28 matches resulting in draws.
In World Cup competitions, India holds a slight advantage over their rivals with a record of 3 wins to 2.
The situation is straightforward for India. A win against Pakistan will propel the Harmanpreet Singh-led team into the next round, while simultaneously knocking their long-time rivals out of the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan understands that a victory is essential to maintain their chances. With so much at stake, this promises to be far from a typical India-Pakistan match.
Craig Fulton's tactical strategy will also be in focus. India has primarily utilized a 4-3-3 formation, yet their attacking prowess hasn't consistently matched their defensive strength. In the upcoming match against Pakistan, India might need to adopt a more aggressive stance, press higher up the pitch, and engage their midfielders in the attack to steer clear of another tense encounter.
Prior to the initial whistle, there will be significant scrutiny on whether both teams adhere to the traditional pre-match handshake. Hockey India has previously stated its commitment to following FIH guidelines, and players have been observed exchanging high-fives in recent encounters. Nevertheless, the spotlight will quickly transition to the action on the field.
The stage is set for one of the biggest rivalries in world hockey, with the Men in Blue facing Pakistan in a crucial, do-or-die encounter. Every attack, save and goal could prove decisive as India fight to keep their campaign alive.
Stay with us for live scores, key moments, expert reactions and all the latest updates from this high-stakes battle.