Hockey World Cup 2023, India Vs New Zealand Highlights: NZ knock out IND from World Cup, win 5-4 on penalties

Sports
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: Follow India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face New Zealand in a crucial crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The Indian team began the tournament with a resounding 2-0 victory over Spain, followed by an intense 0-0 draw with England. In order to top their pool and qualify for the quarter-finals, India needed to beat Wales by a margin of 8 goals, but they ultimately fell short, winning 4-2 and finishing second in the pool. As a result, India will now face New Zealand in a high-stakes match, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and claiming one of the four remaining slots.
The team is already on the back foot with Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Mandeep Singh is also a doubtful starter as he appears to have injured his knee. Hardik's absence will be felt significantly, as he had been in excellent form throughout the tournament and could have scored crucial goals for India.
Here's how we fared against New Zealand in 44 games: Can India advance to the quarterfinals by defeating the #BlackSticks ?#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/2yIjWxl30f— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
Despite the disappointment, India must press on and the experienced players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh must take the lead and ensure that the Men in Blue defeat the Blacksticks to advance to the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, New Zealand who are striving to find their footing, will be looking to improve upon their performance with a more secure defense and greater control of the ball.
The Indian team had high expectations for this World Cup, having won an Olympic bronze medal and a Commonwealth Games silver medal. Unfortunately, they finished in ninth place in their home tournament.
New Zealand, however, were outstanding. They seized control of the game when it was necessary and kept their composure when it mattered most. They will now face Belgium in the QFs.
That's all from today..Thank You for joining us!
— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023
New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to the 18th attempt, where New Zealand prevail to move to the quarterfinals! #HWC2023
Goal! In the last moments of the quarter, New Zealand uses their penalty corner, India is still in the lead.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
IND 3-2 NZL#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks
After a tense second quarter, India leads 2-1.
Goal! New Zealand gets back in the game, narrowing the score gap.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
IND 2-1 NZL#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @BlackSticks
Harmanpreet totally blooters his drag flick towards the centre of the goal, Dixon can only bat it away, and Sukhjeet is on to overhead smash it into the net, badminton-style. India's constant pressure is paying off.
IND 2-0 NZ | 25', Q1
Findlay sprints down the left, his long hair streaming behind him, and reverses a smash into the circle, where the ball narrowly escapes everyone. India responds quickly, and it's another PC for the hosts.
IND 1-0 NZ | 25', Q1
The Men in Blue face New Zealand tonight in a must-win game. Here are the starting lineups.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/WD3Rz3TJcJ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
Spain pip Malaysia 4-3 on penalties to secure quarterfinal berth. Will face Australia on January 24.
Spain has secured their place in the Quarter Finals after a dramatic victory in the penalty shootouts.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
MAS 2:2 ESP (SO 3:4)#IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #HockeyWorldCup #MASvsESP @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @hockeymalaysia @rfe_hockey pic.twitter.com/XaSuAnqfY7
Harmanpreet Singh, India's ace drag-flicker, has not been able to replicate his usual goal-scoring prowess. After being named India's captain and displaying impressive form prior to the World Cup, Singh has been unable to find his rhythm, converting only two penalty corners in three games, one of which hit the post without a goalkeeper.
As India faces New Zealand, the captain must rediscover his confidence and scoring ability to help his team advance to the quarterfinals.
India's wall @16Sreejesh has come a long way since his debut. Featuring in his 4th FIH Hockey World Cup, we caught up with Sreejesh to learn more about his World Cup journey. #HWC2023 @TheHockeyIndia #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/GEzPN6NzuS— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023
Graham Reid speaks about India's ability to create opportunities to score ahead of their game against New Zealand.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/rHf8l7p0uG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 22, 2023
Matches Played: 44
India Won: 24
New Zealand Won: 15
Draw: 5
November 4, 2022: India 7-4 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)
October 28, 2022: India 4-3 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)
July 24, 2021: India 3-2 New Zealand (Tokyo Olympics)
August 21, 2019: India 5-0 New Zealand (Olympic test event)
August 18, 2019: India 1-2 New Zealand (Olympic test event)
India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
New Zealand: Dom Dixon (GK), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward (GK), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison
Hosts India will take on New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their highly anticipated crossover match in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup. The electrifying clash between India and New Zealand in the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence at 7PM, with a capacity crowd eagerly awaiting the start of the match.