Hockey World Cup 2023, India Vs New Zealand Highlights: NZ knock out IND from World Cup, win 5-4 on penalties

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: Follow India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:47 PM IST



The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face New Zealand in a crucial crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The Indian team began the tournament with a resounding 2-0 victory over Spain, followed by an intense 0-0 draw with England. In order to top their pool and qualify for the quarter-finals, India needed to beat Wales by a margin of 8 goals, but they ultimately fell short, winning 4-2 and finishing second in the pool. As a result, India will now face New Zealand in a high-stakes match, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and claiming one of the four remaining slots.

The team is already on the back foot with Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Mandeep Singh is also a doubtful starter as he appears to have injured his knee. Hardik's absence will be felt significantly, as he had been in excellent form throughout the tournament and could have scored crucial goals for India.

Despite the disappointment, India must press on and the experienced players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh must take the lead and ensure that the Men in Blue defeat the Blacksticks to advance to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, New Zealand who are striving to find their footing, will be looking to improve upon their performance with a more secure defense and greater control of the ball. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:23 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    The Indian team had high expectations for this World Cup, having won an Olympic bronze medal and a Commonwealth Games silver medal. Unfortunately, they finished in ninth place in their home tournament.

    New Zealand, however, were outstanding. They seized control of the game when it was necessary and kept their composure when it mattered most. They will now face Belgium in the QFs.

    That's all from today..Thank You for joining us!

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:09 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:06 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: India knocked out

    Shamsher Singh's efforts in vain! New Zealand has advanced to the quarter-finals! 

    IND 4-5 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:03 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Sam Lane scores

    IND 4-5 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:02 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Raj Kumar is fantastic at this. He sits Hayward down and coolly lifts it into the net's ceiling. Sensational.

    IND 4-4 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 09:00 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Findlay takes his second shot, easily spinning Pathak and scoring into the far post.

    IND 3-4 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:57 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Harmanpreet misses a chance to win for India. NZ one shot away to enter qf

    IND 3-3 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:54 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Sukhjeet maintains his composure as he sends Hayward sliding to one side before putting it on the other. Its Sudden death now

    IND 3-3 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:52 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Nic Woods has converted his chance for Kiwis.

    IND 2-3 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:51 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Findlay, the equalizer's squarer, skillfully turns Sreejesh and smacks a drag into the goal.

    IND 2-2 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:50 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Raj Kumar, who was called up to replace Hardik, runs calmly at Hayward, pushes him to the right, and taps it in to his left. IND 2-1 NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:49 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Kane Russell steps up for the stroke for Kiwis and it is 1-1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:48 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Harmanpreet converts! 1-0 India!

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:46 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    Harman, Sukhjeet, Abhishek, Raj Kumar, Shamsher will be India's five takers

    Lane, Child, Russell, Woods and Hiha for NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:37 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Full time!

    We are headed to a shootout after the Kiwis miss their final attempt.

    IND 3-3 NZ | 60', Q4

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:30 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Yellow card!

    Nick Ross receives a yellow card, reducing New Zealand to 10 for five minutes!! He jumped into Abhishek, which was an obvious choice.

    IND 3-3 NZ | 53', Q4

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:28 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL

    New Zealand was awarded a penalty corner, and Finnley scored to tie the game.

    IND 3-3 NZ | 49', Q4

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:26 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ:

    NZ has the first chance of the quarter with Sam Lane smashing diagonally across the face of goal but Child can only divert it far over the crossbar.

    IND 3-2 NZ | 48', Q4

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:20 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: End of Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:16 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL

    New Zealand is back in the game. Kate Russell scores the Kiwis' first goal.

    IND 3-2 NZ | 44', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:15 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL

    Varun Kumar shatters his flick directly through Dixon's legs.

    IND 3-1 NZ | 41', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:13 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: PC

    Akashdeep and Mandeep do their spectacular one-two combination one more before Akashdeep attempts to guide it in – but it is blocked off on the line. Does it land on a foot?  It does, and it's another PC for India!

    IND 2-1 NZ | 40', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:09 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    Abhishek rushes from the center line all the way to the circle but with so many choices surrounding him, he continues to sprint  before covering the ball with his body, which is a foul.

    IND 2-1 NZ | 40', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    Morrison tries to sprint at Harmanpreet, but he's no match for the huge Indian captain. Another superb one-on-one battle from Harmanpreet, who is enjoying by far his finest game of the tournament.

    IND 2-1 NZ | 37', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 08:04 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    Shamsher goes unabated into the NZ final third before passing to Sukhjeet, who loses control with an erroneous pass. This half's start has been a little more cautious than the first.

    IND 2-1 NZ | 35', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    Woods collapses after colliding with Raj Kumar's shoulder. That seemed completely unintentional, and it's simply a free hit.

    IND 2-1 NZ | 31', Q3

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:51 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Half time

    After a tense second quarter, India leads 2-1.

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL!

    Findlay locates Child on the baseline where he has sneaked in behind the defense and sends it clean across the face of goal, where Russell Kane has the simple chore of tapping it in from a yard out.

    IND 2-1 NZ | 28', Q2

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:45 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL!

    Harmanpreet totally blooters his drag flick towards the centre of the goal, Dixon can only bat it away, and Sukhjeet is on to overhead smash it into the net, badminton-style. India's constant pressure is paying off.

    IND 2-0 NZ | 25', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:38 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: PC for India!

    Findlay sprints down the left, his long hair streaming behind him, and reverses a smash into the circle, where the ball narrowly escapes everyone. India responds quickly, and it's another PC  for the hosts.

    IND 1-0 NZ | 25', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:34 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: PC for India!

    Another quick counter from Lalit and Abhishek results in another penalty corner for India. There are 8 minutes and 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

    IND 1-0 NZ | 21', Q2

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:32 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: GOAL!

    The Indians put on a show, starting with Harmanpreet performing a 360 to get away from Phillips within his own circle and ending with an unmarked Lalit slamming it past Dixon.

    IND 1-0 NZ | 18', Q2

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:29 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: CHANCE!

    Simon Child, the man of the first quarter, robs Rohidas and then screams into the circle, teeing up Kim Kingstone. With an open goal in front of him, he guides it wide. That was a terrible miss.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 17', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:26 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: End of Q1

    A tense, tight first quarter ends 0-0. The only significant talking points of the opening fifteen minutes were a Child shot and a Child goalline clearance.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 15', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:24 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: PC for India!

    The first of the game, and it's as obvious a foul as you will ever see. Jarmanpreet plays the ball well across the face of goal, where Raj Kumar clutches it – and is completely bodied by Kane Russell.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 12', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Yellow card for Manpreet

    India is unable to capitalize on their two-minute man advantage since their own player has been given a two-minute yellow card.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 9', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:21 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    Nic Woods receives a green card for a shove on Abhishek, which results in a two-minute suspension. NZL temporarily reduced to ten.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 8', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 07:17 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: 

    There were a lot of pass exchanges but not many goal-bound moves.

    IND 0-0 NZ | 4', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 06:49 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Kick-off!

    The ball is moved well across the field, almost leading to a great opportunity for the hosts!

    IND 0-0 NZ | 2', Q1

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 06:48 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Starting lineups

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:59 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Spain goes through to QFs

    Spain pip Malaysia 4-3 on penalties to secure quarterfinal berth. Will face Australia on January 24.

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:54 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Skipper's role in crucial match

    Harmanpreet Singh, India's ace drag-flicker, has not been able to replicate his usual goal-scoring prowess. After being named India's captain and displaying impressive form prior to the World Cup, Singh has been unable to find his rhythm, converting only two penalty corners in three games, one of which hit the post without a goalkeeper.

    As India faces New Zealand, the captain must rediscover his confidence and scoring ability to help his team advance to the quarterfinals.

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: A look at Sreejesh's journey

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:19 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023: IND vs NZ

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:18 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Head-to-head record

    Matches Played: 44 

    India Won: 24 

    New Zealand Won: 15

    Draw: 5

    Last five meetings:

    November 4, 2022: India 7-4 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)

    October 28, 2022: India 4-3 New Zealand (FIH Pro League)

    July 24, 2021: India 3-2 New Zealand (Tokyo Olympics)

    August 21, 2019: India 5-0 New Zealand (Olympic test event)

    August 18, 2019: India 1-2 New Zealand (Olympic test event)

     

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:16 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Squads

    India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

    New Zealand: Dom Dixon (GK), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward (GK), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

    
  • 22 Jan 2023, 05:15 PM

    LIVE Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Hello and Welcome!

    Hosts India will take on New Zealand at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their highly anticipated crossover match in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup. The electrifying clash between India and New Zealand in the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence at 7PM, with a capacity crowd eagerly awaiting the start of the match.

    

