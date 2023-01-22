Hockey World Cup 2023, India Vs New Zealand Highlights: NZ knock out IND from World Cup, win 5-4 on penalties

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Highlights: Follow India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face New Zealand in a crucial crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The Indian team began the tournament with a resounding 2-0 victory over Spain, followed by an intense 0-0 draw with England. In order to top their pool and qualify for the quarter-finals, India needed to beat Wales by a margin of 8 goals, but they ultimately fell short, winning 4-2 and finishing second in the pool. As a result, India will now face New Zealand in a high-stakes match, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals and claiming one of the four remaining slots.

The team is already on the back foot with Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Mandeep Singh is also a doubtful starter as he appears to have injured his knee. Hardik's absence will be felt significantly, as he had been in excellent form throughout the tournament and could have scored crucial goals for India.

Despite the disappointment, India must press on and the experienced players such as Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh must take the lead and ensure that the Men in Blue defeat the Blacksticks to advance to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, New Zealand who are striving to find their footing, will be looking to improve upon their performance with a more secure defense and greater control of the ball.