FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: Follow India vs England Hockey World Cup latest update and scorecard here.

The battle for supremacy in Group D will be waged at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, as the host nation India takes on England. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the world's top hockey teams, with the victor claiming the top spot in Group D.

India defeated Spain 2-0 in their first league game, while England made a statement by trouncing Wales 5-0 in their opening match of the World Cup. Now, the two top teams of the group will face off in the final game of the third day's proceedings, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Though it is not yet official, as Spain have yet to play their game against England and India will play England on January 19th, this match between India and England could virtually be a pre-quarterfinal game.

The team topping this group would immediately progress to the quarterfinals, while those finishing second and third would have to battle it out in the cross-overs to secure their place in the last eight. This match could be a make-or-break moment for both teams, as the stakes are high and the pressure is on to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.