WTC 2023 Final Live Updates: IND vs AUS, ICC shares behind the scenes ahead of WTC23 Finals, watch

WTC 2023 Final: India vs Australia

India vs Australia WTC Finals 2023: The eagerly awaited final match of the second World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 will feature a gritty matchup between India and Australia. The India vs Australia WTC Finals will take place at The Oval in London on June 7.

The Indian squad is tirelessly getting ready to square off against Australia as the final draws near. The International Cricket Council (ICC) keeps the public updated with engrossing images from both India and Australia's practise sessions as the teams get ready for the matches.