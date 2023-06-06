Search icon
WTC 2023 Final Live Updates: IND vs AUS, ICC shares behind the scenes ahead of WTC23 Finals, watch

India vs Australia: India is set to play against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 from June 7 to June 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

India vs Australia WTC Finals 2023: The eagerly awaited final match of the second World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 will feature a gritty matchup between India and Australia. The India vs Australia WTC Finals will take place at The Oval in London on June 7. 

The Indian squad is tirelessly getting ready to square off against Australia as the final draws near. The International Cricket Council (ICC) keeps the public updated with engrossing images from both India and Australia's practise sessions as the teams get ready for the matches.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LIVE Blog
06 Jun 2023
04:45 PM

WTC 2023 Final Updates: A fun photo shoot of Team India before tomorrow's nerve-wracking match.

 

04:10 PM

WTC 2023 Final Live Updates: What has Wasim Akram said for our Indian fast pacers?

Former Pakistani legendary bowler, Wasim Akram has some advice for the Indian fast bowling department to face Australia's strong batting force in tomorrow's match.

 

 

02:46 PM

The post was shared a while ago. It has gained almost 4 lakh views. Several Instagram users have also commented on the post. 

 

