WTC 2023 Final Live Updates: IND vs AUS match today, know when, where to watch live streaming

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: The ICC World Test Championship final, which will take place at The Oval in London on June 7, 2023, will pit India and Australia against one another. India's WTC final 2023 leader is Rohit Sharma. The Australia team is being led by Pat Cummins in the game. The team that wins the match will be crowned the World Test Championship champions for the years 2021–2023.

INDIA: With a PCT of 58.80, India moved up to second place in the World Test Championship points standings. India played a total of 18 matches during WTC 2023, led in Tests the latter two years by both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India was able to move up to the second slot in the standings and enter the playoffs by winning 10, losing 5, and drawing 3 games.

AUSTRALIA: Australia won the World Test Championship points race, qualifying for the WTC championship match. Throughout the competition, they played a total of 6 Test series for a total of 19 Tests. They won 11 games and lost 3. Five of the games ended in draws. Australia managed to outperform every other side in the league with a 66.67 win percentage.