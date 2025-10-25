India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES: Shubman Gill's men look to bounce back; Virat Kohli eyes on big score

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for scoring runs. Rohit scored 73 in the second game, while Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Shubman Gill's India is set to play Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, aiming for a strong finish after losing the first two games in Perth and Adelaide, which also resulted in a series loss. Australia dominated the rain-affected first ODI and then secured a thrilling victory in Adelaide by two wickets.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for scoring runs. Rohit scored 73 in the second game, while Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both games. With this being a dead rubber, there's a chance of changes in the Indian playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav being a potential inclusion.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. Australia have already won the first two games and have sealed the series 2-0. This means the last match has no real significance. However, India will still look to finish on a positive note and try to gain some confidence before the upcoming T20I series.

Check live updates here: