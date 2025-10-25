India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES: Shubman Gill's men look to bounce back; Virat Kohli eyes on big score

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: Two major state capitals to be linked by THIS new 600 km expressway
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for scoring runs. Rohit scored 73 in the second game, while Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both the games. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Shubman Gill's India is set to play Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, aiming for a strong finish after losing the first two games in Perth and Adelaide, which also resulted in a series loss. Australia dominated the rain-affected first ODI and then secured a thrilling victory in Adelaide by two wickets.
All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for scoring runs. Rohit scored 73 in the second game, while Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both games. With this being a dead rubber, there's a chance of changes in the Indian playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav being a potential inclusion.
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. Australia have already won the first two games and have sealed the series 2-0. This means the last match has no real significance. However, India will still look to finish on a positive note and try to gain some confidence before the upcoming T20I series.
Check live updates here:
Indian fans are curious about Kuldeep Yadav's role, and how he can become a regular in all formats, given his impressive bowling form. Yadav is currently in top form and nearly unplayable on any surface, but Gill and Gambhir are repeating the pattern of not including a specialist spinner unless the pitch is in the subcontinent. Adam Zampa's performance, with a 4-wicket haul, highlights the importance of top-quality leg spin in limited-overs cricket.
The weather has been a key concern for fans, especially after rain affected the first ODI in Perth and caused several cancellations in the Women's World Cup. However, the forecast for Sydney is promising, with no rain expected, and the SCG's drainage system is unlikely to be needed, though there will be some cloud cover.