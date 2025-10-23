FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Virat Kohli departs for duck

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to bowl first on Thursday, i.e., October 23, at the Adelaide Oval against India in the second ODI. While India remained unchanged, Australia have made two changes in the playing XI.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 09:42 AM IST | Edited by : Meemansa Shekhawat

India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Virat Kohli departs for duck
Photo credit: BCCI
Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to bowl first on Thursday, i.e., October 23, at the Adelaide Oval against India in the second ODI. While India remained unchanged, Australia have made two changes in the playing XI. For Team Australia, cricketers Alex Carey and Xavier Bartlett replaced Josh Philippe and Nathan Ellis, respectively.

When and where is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI being played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval stadium.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live online in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Oct 2025, 08:59 AM

    Virat Kohli departs for duck

    Virat Kohli missed the line while playing across! Seems India is in trouble. 

     

     

    Shubhman Gill departs

    As Shubman Gill danced down the track to manufacture a shot down the ground, the ball hit the top of the bat, with Mitchell Marsh completing the catch.

     

     

    Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill start for IND 17/0 vs AUS 

    Sharma-Gill started for IND 17/0 vs Australia at the Adelaide Oval. 

    Australia win toss, opt to bowl first 

    Australian captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and opted to bowl first on Thursday, i.e., October 23, at the Adelaide Oval against India in the second ODI.

     

