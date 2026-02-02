Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: ICC to decide Pakistan's fate amid ongoing tensions

The ICC has expressed its disappointment and concern over Pakistan's decision, saying that it is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

Pakistan has announced its decision to boycott the high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026. The government's decision, announced on social media, grants approval for the national team to participate in the rest of the global event starting February 7, but refuses to allow the team to take the field against India. This move has sparked concerns and warnings from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which questions the Pakistan government's decision and warns of potential punitive sanctions.

The ICC has expressed its disappointment and concern over Pakistan's decision, saying that it is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. "The ICC hopes that the PCB will ICC explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the ICC said in a statement. The governing body emphasizes that selective participation is not fair with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its agreement with the ICC's stance on sportsmanship regarding Pakistan's boycott. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the board will comment further only after consulting with the ICC. This development highlights the complexities and tensions surrounding cricket politics in the region.

The ICC has sent a strong message to Pakistan, emphasizing that cricket and politics should not be mixed. The governing body stresses that governments should not interfere with the administration of cricket, and national teams should participate in international events without selective boycotts. The ICC's statement serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity and autonomy of international cricket.



Check live updates here: