SPORTS

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: ICC to decide Pakistan's fate amid ongoing tensions

The ICC has expressed its disappointment and concern over Pakistan's decision, saying that it is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup LIVE UPDATES: ICC to decide Pakistan's fate amid ongoing tensions
Pakistan has announced its decision to boycott the high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15, 2026. The government's decision, announced on social media, grants approval for the national team to participate in the rest of the global event starting February 7, but refuses to allow the team to take the field against India. This move has sparked concerns and warnings from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which questions the Pakistan government's decision and warns of potential punitive sanctions.

The ICC has expressed its disappointment and concern over Pakistan's decision, saying that it is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. "The ICC hopes that the PCB will ICC explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the ICC said in a statement. The governing body emphasizes that selective participation is not fair with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its agreement with the ICC's stance on sportsmanship regarding Pakistan's boycott. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the board will comment further only after consulting with the ICC. This development highlights the complexities and tensions surrounding cricket politics in the region.

The ICC has sent a strong message to Pakistan, emphasizing that cricket and politics should not be mixed. The governing body stresses that governments should not interfere with the administration of cricket, and national teams should participate in international events without selective boycotts. The ICC's statement serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity and autonomy of international cricket.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Feb 2026, 03:46 PM

    IND vs PAK T20I World Cup Live: When was last time India and Pakistan didn't play each other ICC event?

    India and Pakistan have played every single ICC tournament match in the last 15 years. The last time when the two teams played each other in an ICC tournament was inthe 2010 T20 World Cup, when Team India was knocked out of in the Super 8 stage, whereas Pakistan reached the semi-final round before getting eliminated.

     

     

  • 02 Feb 2026, 03:22 PM

    Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Live Updates: Financial implications of boycott

    The India-Pakistan match is a lucrative cash cow for the ICC, generating massive revenue from broadcast rights, advertising, and other sources, with an estimated value of USD 500 million. Losing this match would be a significant financial blow to the ICC, impacting their ability to support other teams and tournaments.


  • 02 Feb 2026, 03:18 PM

    Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Live Updates: Former player warns ICC of fan power

    Former Pakistan player Rashid Latif thinks the ICC is being pressured to act, but predicts that Pakistan and Bangladesh's strong fanbase will deter them from taking extreme measures.

  • 02 Feb 2026, 03:14 PM

    Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Live Updates: ICC prepares for emergency board meeting

    The ICC will likely hold another emergency board meeting to address the situation with Pakistan's boycott, similar to when Bangladesh threatened to withdraw, considering the impact on other teams.

     

