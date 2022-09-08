Headlines

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Bhuvi, KOHLI shine as India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: India and Afghanistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Afghanistan just did not show up, and who can blame them? They had just finished a mentally and physically exhausting match against Pakistan and now face an Indian squad looking to conclude the campaign on a positive note.

Afghanistan were never in the game except for the first 2-3 overs when Rahul and Kohli took their time getting in.

READ| IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli breaks silence after ending wait of 3 years, says 'I was shocked..'

The Indian openers put on a century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a big total, Kohli came into his own and broke his century drought with number 71, and Bhuvi blew the top order away with his excellent bowling, recording his career-best T20I numbers.

READ| IND vs AFG: Why Virat Kohli kissed his ring after blasting 122 not out against Afghanistan?

The chase was gone in the seventh over, but Ibrahim Zadran and the lower order stayed to bat out the 20 overs and give the final score some respectability. 

READ|'You cannot experiment in Asia Cup': Dilip Vengsarkar slams Indian team management for poor performance in Asia Cup 2022

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Sep 2022, 11:06 PM

    Virat Kohli | Player of the Match: Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough. I can't really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that's why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about.

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM

    KL Rahul | Winning captain: Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I have realised playing the last few games it is not as easy as you think. I was eager to come and play but obviously finding the same touch or same rhythm wasn't coming easily as I thought it would. It is a learning for me as a player, happy I could spend some time in the middle and I started feeling good. In this format when you hit the first six off the middle gives you the confidence, I think the Hong Kong game I got a free-hit and though I didn't time it as well I could, I still hit the ball out of the ground and it felt good. Coming into the Pakistan game I felt little better and getting few shots away gave me the confidence, I am slowly getting into rhythm. The result has been disappointing. Ideally we would have wanted to play the final and challenge ourselves. We came into this tournament wanting to play the final and winning the big tournament but it didn't go our way, we take the positives. We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect

     

    Mohammad Nabi | Losing captain: It was really tough to play Pakistan the other night, tight game and straightaway next game is against India, totally tough. We weren't mentally prepared for that game. We tried our best to prepare but the boys were not ready mentally. Today we tried our best, with the way KL Rahul and Kohli started, we dropped catches also and in the batting we didn't expect that much swing. As a captain with the way we started the tournament was on a high morale, we didn't finish well but we played we

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:39 PM

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-1-4-5) - It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the powerplay). If you look at the white ball it doesn't swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets. If you look at those two matches - one against Pakistan and the other one against Sri Lanka, there wasn't much swing. It's quite unpredictable with the white ball. Chahar is coming off an injury, but he can also swing the ball both ways, he will need some time. It has been a good tournament, it's good for us leading into the World Cup.

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:31 PM

    STAT: Biggest defeat by runs for Afghanistan


    116 vs Eng Colombo RPS 2012
    101 vs Ind Dubai 2022 *
    68 vs Ire Abu Dhabi 2013
    66 vs Ind Abu Dhabi 2021


    Biggest win by runs for India


    143 vs Ire Malahide 2018
    101 vs Afg Dubai 2022 *
    93 vs SL Cuttack 2017
    90 vs Eng Colombo RPS 2012

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:36 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of INNINGS

    Afg- 111/8

    Fareed Ahmad Malik- 1(8)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 64(58)*

    19.3 Karthik to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX, to long-on


    19.2 Karthik to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX, fifty for Ibrahim

     

    Dinesh Karthik- 1-0-18-0

    Last Wicket- Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(12)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 19

    Afg- 94/8

    Fareed Ahmad Malik- 2(5)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 46(53)*

     

     

    Axar Patel- 4-0-25-0

    Last Wicket- Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(12)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:29 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 18

    Afg- 88/8

    Fareed Ahmad Malik-0(2)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 42(50)*

    17.3 Ashwin to Mujeeb, FOUR, to deep extra cover

     

    R Ashwinr- 4-0-27-1

    Last Wicket- Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(12)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:15 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 18 in progress

    17.4 Ashwin to Mujeeb, out Bowled!! Mujeeb b Ashwin 18(13) [4s-2 6s-1]

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:26 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 17

    Afg- 73/7

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(11)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 41(48)*

     

    Deepak Chahar- 4-0-28-0

    Last Wicket- Rashid Khan- 15(19)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:21 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 16

    Afg- 73/7

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 13(10)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 35(43)*

     

    R Ashwin- 3-0-19-0

    Last Wicket- Rashid Khan- 15(19)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:18 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 15

    Afg- 63/7

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 3(4)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 35(43)*

     

    Deepak Chahar- 3-0-21-0

    Last Wicket- Rashid Khan- 15(19)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:13 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 14

    Afg- 57/7

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 1(2)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 31(41)*

     

    Deepak Hooda- 1-0-3-1

    Last Wicket- Rashid Khan- 15(19)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:58 PM

    13.1 Hooda to Rashid Khan, out Caught by Axar!! Hooda strikes first ball. Rashid cannot believe he has picked out the fielder. He charged down the wicket and Hooda saw him coming, cramped him for room and hence there was no power behind the whip, skies it tamely towards deep mid-wicket where Axar takes the simplest of catches. Rashid Khan c Axar b Hooda 15(19) [4s-2]

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:10 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 13

    Afg- 54/6

    Rashid Khan- 15(18)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 29(36)*

     

    Axar Patel- 3-0-19-0

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:08 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 12

    Afg- 47/6

    Rashid Khan- 13(15)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 24(33)*

     

    R Ashwin- 2-0-9-0

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 10:03 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 11

    Afg- 43/6

    Rashid Khan- 12(13)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 21(29)*

    10.2 Axar to Rashid Khan, FOUR, overcooks the flighted delivery and Rashid does not miss out

    10.6 Axar to Rashid Khan, FOUR, to deep square leg

     

    Axar Patel- 2-0-12-0

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:59 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 10

    Afg- 34/6

    Rashid Khan- 4(8)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 20(28)*

     

    R Ashwin- 1-0-5-0

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:56 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 9

    Afg- 29/6

    Rashid Khan- 1(5)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 18(25)*

     

    Axar Patel- 1-0-3-0

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:51 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:52 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 8

    Afg- 26/6

    Rashid Khan- 0(4)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 16(20)*

     

    Arshdeep Singh- 2-0-7-1

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:48 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 7

    Afg- 21/6

    Rashid Khan- 0(!)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 11(17)*

     

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 4-1-4-5

    Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:46 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 7 in progress

    6.5 Bhuvneshwar to Azmatullah, out Caught by Karthik!! Azmatullah c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(6)

     

     

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:46 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 6

    Afg- 21/5

    Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(1)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 11(17)*

     

    Arshdeep Singh- 1-0-2-1

    Last Wicket- Mohammad Nabi- 7(7)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:32 PM

    5.5 Arshdeep Singh to Nabi, out Lbw!! Afghanistan have been absolutely blown away within the powerplay. Nabi lbw b Arshdeep Singh 7(7) [4s-1]

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:42 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 6

    Afg- 20/5

     

    Ibrahim Zadran- 11(17)*

     

    Arshdeep Singh- 1-0-1-1

    Last Wicket- Mohammad Nabi- 7(7)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:37 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 5

    Afg- 19/4

    Mohammad Nabi- 7(5)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 10(14)*

     

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 3-0-4-5

    Last Wicket- Nazibullah Zadran- 0(2)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:32 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 4

    Afg- 18/4

    Mohammad Nabi- 7(2)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 9(11)*

     

    Deepak Chahar- 2-0-15-0

    Last Wicket- Nazibullah Zadran- 0(2)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:27 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 3

    Afg- 9/4

     

    Ibrahim Zadran- 7(7)*

     

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 2-0-3-4

    Last Wicket- Nazibullah Zadran- 0(2)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:29 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 3 in progress

    2.6 Bhuvneshwar to Najibullah, out Lbw!! Najibullah lbw b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:21 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 3 in progress

    2.4 Bhuvneshwar to Karim Janat, out Caught by Kohli!! Bhuvneshwar Kumar on fire. Karim Janat c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 2(4)

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:21 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 2

    Afg- 7/2

    Karim Janat- 1(1)*

    Ibrahim Zadran- 6(6)*

    Deepak Chahar- 1-0-6-0

    Last Wicket- Rahmanullah Gurbaz- 0(1)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:03 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 1

    Afg- 1/0

     

    Ibrahim Zadran- 1(1)*

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 1-0-1-2

    Last Wicket- Rahmanullah Gurbaz- 0(1)

    Extras- 0               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:19 PM

    0.6 Bhuvneshwar to Gurbaz, out Bowled!! An absolute peach by Bhuvi and with that jaffa - both the Afghan openers are back to the pavilion. Gurbaz b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:12 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 1 in progress


    0.4 Bhuvneshwar to Hazratullah Zazai, out Lbw!! Hazratullah Zazai lbw b Bhuvneshwar 0(4)

  • 08 Sep 2022, 09:06 PM

    STAT: Highest individual T20I scores for India
    122* V Kohli today
    118 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017
    117 SK Yadav vs Eng Nottingham 2022
    111* Rohit Sharma vs WI Lucknow 2018
    110* KL Rahul vs WI in Lauderhill 2016

     

    Most 100s in all international cricket
    100 Sachin Tendulkar (782 inngs)
    71 Virat Kohli (522)
    71 Ricky Ponting (668)
    63 Kumar Sangakkara (666)
    62 Jacques Kallis (617)

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:48 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:57 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 20

    Ind- 212/2

    Virat Kohli- 122(61)*

    Rishabh Pant- 20(16)*

    19.1

    Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, SIX, thumped

    19.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, SIX, pulled away!

    19.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, 6, 6, 4!

     

    Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-51-0

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 2               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:51 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 19

    Ind- 194/2

    Virat Kohli- 105(56)*

    Rishabh Pant- 19(15)*

    18.1 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, bludgeoned down the ground!

    18.2 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, SIX, there's century no. 71!

     

    18.6 Fareed Ahmad to Pant, FOUR, to backward square leg

     

    Fareed Ahmad Malik 4-0-57-2

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 2               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:44 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 18

    Ind- 175/2

    Virat Kohli- 90(51)*

    Rishabh Pant- 15(14)*

    17.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, finesse! Fazalhaq Farooqi goes full and quick outside off, in fact it was a yorker.

    17.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, over short third man now!

     

    Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-33-0

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 2               

    (b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:47 PM

    Kohli vs spin today
    33 balls
    54 runs
    SR 163.63
    4 X 4s
    3 X 6s
    It is the most runs he scored against spin in an innings in T20Is

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:42 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:39 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 17

    Ind- 160/2

    Virat Kohli- 77(46)*

    Rishabh Pant- 14(13)*

    16.3 Fareed Ahmad to Pant, FOUR, dropped by Mujeeb at deep backward square leg.

    16.5 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, to fine leg

    16.6 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg

     

     

    Farheed Ahmad Malik 3-0-38-2

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:28 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:36 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 16

    Ind- 145/2

    Virat Kohli- 68(43)*

    Rishabh Pant- 8(10)*

    15.5 Rashid Khan to Kohli, SIX, to mid-wicket

    Rashid Khan 4-0-33-0

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:32 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 15

    Ind- 134/2

    Virat Kohli- 59(40)*

    Rishabh Pant- 6(7)*

     

     

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-28-0

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:29 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 14

    Ind- 130/2

    Virat Kohli- 57(36)*

    Rishabh Pant- 4(5)*

    13.3 Rashid Khan to Pant, FOUR, to deep square leg

     

    Rashid Khan 3-0-22-0

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:21 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 13

    Ind- 125/2

    Virat Kohli- 55(34)*

    12.3 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, SIX, to fine leg

    12.5 Fareed Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, to fine leg

     

    Fareeh Ahmad 2-0-23-2

    Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)

    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:26 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 13 in progress

    12.6 Fareed Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, out Bowled!! Suryakumar Yadav b Fareed Ahmad 6(2) [6s-1]

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:25 PM

    IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, SUPER 4 LIVE SCORE: 

    5th Match, A1 vs A2

    Over 13 in progress

    12.4 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, out Caught by Najibullah!! Rahul c Najibullah b Fareed Ahmad 62(41) [4s-6 6s-2]

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:17 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 12

    Ind- 111/0

    KL Rahul- 55(38)*

    Virat Kohli- 55(34)*

    11.2 Nabi to Rahul, FOUR, wide of deep mid-wicket 

    11.3 Nabi to Rahul, FOUR, 50 for Rahul. 

    11.6 Nabi to Kohli, FOUR, to deep mid-wicket

     

    Mohammad Nabi 3-0-29-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:11 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 11

    Ind- 95/0

    KL Rahul- 44(34)*

    Virat Kohli- 50(32)*

    10.2 Azmatullah to Kohli, FOUR, to deep square leg

     

    Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-8-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:10 PM
  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:06 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 10

    Ind- 87/0

    KL Rahul- 42(32)*

    Virat Kohli- 44(28)*

     

     

    Mohammad Nabi- 2-0-18-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 08:03 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 9

    Ind- 80/0

    KL Rahul- 37(28)*

    Virat Kohli- 42(26)*

    8.4 Rashid Khan to Kohli, FOUR, between extra cover and long-off

     

    Rashid Khan 2-0-17-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:59 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 8

    Ind- 72/0

    KL Rahul- 35(26)*

    Virat Kohli- 36(22)*

    7.3 Nabi to Kohli, SIX, to deep mid-wicket

    Mohammad Nabi- 1-0-11-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:56 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 7

    Ind- 61/0

    KL Rahul- 33(24)*

    Virat Kohli- 26(18)*

    6.4 Rashid Khan to Rahul, SIX, to deep mid-wicket

    Rashid Khan- 1-0-9-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:53 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 6

    Ind- 52/0

    KL Rahul- 26(20)*

    Virat Kohli- 25(16)*

    5.2 Mujeeb to Kohli, FOUR, to long-off


    5.4 Mujeeb to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg


    5.5 Mujeeb to Kohli, SIX, straight down the ground

     

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 3-0-25-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:48 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 5

    Ind- 37/0

    KL Rahul- 26(20)*

    Virat Kohli- 10(10)*

    4.3 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, FOUR, to deep backward point


    4.6 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, FOUR, to deep mid-wicket

     

    Fareeh Ahmad Malik- 1-0-9-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:44 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 4

    Ind- 28/0

    KL Rahul- 18(15)*

    Virat Kohli- 9(9)*

    3.6 Mujeeb to Rahul, FOUR, to backward square leg

     

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 2-0-10-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:39 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 3

    Ind- 21/0

    KL Rahul- 13(11)*

    Virat Kohli- 7(7)*

    2.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rahul, FOUR, to fine leg

    2.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg


    Fazalhaq Farooqi- 2-0-18-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:36 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 2

    Ind- 9/0

    KL Rahul- 6(7)*

    Virat Kohli- 2(5)*


    Mujeeb ur Rahman- 1-0-3-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:29 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Updates-

    Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai


    End of over 1

    Ind- 6/0

    KL Rahul- 4(4)*

    Virat Kohli- 1(2)*


    Fazalhaq Farooqi- 1-0-6-0


    Extras- 1                

    (b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)  

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:28 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Updates-

  • 08 Sep 2022, 07:13 PM

    IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Updates-

