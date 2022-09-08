India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Bhuvi, KOHLI shine as India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

Sports
IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: India and Afghanistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning
Afghanistan just did not show up, and who can blame them? They had just finished a mentally and physically exhausting match against Pakistan and now face an Indian squad looking to conclude the campaign on a positive note.
Afghanistan were never in the game except for the first 2-3 overs when Rahul and Kohli took their time getting in.
READ| IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli breaks silence after ending wait of 3 years, says 'I was shocked..'
The Indian openers put on a century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a big total, Kohli came into his own and broke his century drought with number 71, and Bhuvi blew the top order away with his excellent bowling, recording his career-best T20I numbers.
READ| IND vs AFG: Why Virat Kohli kissed his ring after blasting 122 not out against Afghanistan?
The chase was gone in the seventh over, but Ibrahim Zadran and the lower order stayed to bat out the 20 overs and give the final score some respectability.
READ|'You cannot experiment in Asia Cup': Dilip Vengsarkar slams Indian team management for poor performance in Asia Cup 2022
Virat Kohli | Player of the Match: Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough. I can't really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that's why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about.
KL Rahul | Winning captain: Coming back after a big injury and surgery, I have realised playing the last few games it is not as easy as you think. I was eager to come and play but obviously finding the same touch or same rhythm wasn't coming easily as I thought it would. It is a learning for me as a player, happy I could spend some time in the middle and I started feeling good. In this format when you hit the first six off the middle gives you the confidence, I think the Hong Kong game I got a free-hit and though I didn't time it as well I could, I still hit the ball out of the ground and it felt good. Coming into the Pakistan game I felt little better and getting few shots away gave me the confidence, I am slowly getting into rhythm. The result has been disappointing. Ideally we would have wanted to play the final and challenge ourselves. We came into this tournament wanting to play the final and winning the big tournament but it didn't go our way, we take the positives. We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect
Mohammad Nabi | Losing captain: It was really tough to play Pakistan the other night, tight game and straightaway next game is against India, totally tough. We weren't mentally prepared for that game. We tried our best to prepare but the boys were not ready mentally. Today we tried our best, with the way KL Rahul and Kohli started, we dropped catches also and in the batting we didn't expect that much swing. As a captain with the way we started the tournament was on a high morale, we didn't finish well but we played we
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-1-4-5) - It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the powerplay). If you look at the white ball it doesn't swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets. If you look at those two matches - one against Pakistan and the other one against Sri Lanka, there wasn't much swing. It's quite unpredictable with the white ball. Chahar is coming off an injury, but he can also swing the ball both ways, he will need some time. It has been a good tournament, it's good for us leading into the World Cup.
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of INNINGS
Afg- 111/8
Fareed Ahmad Malik- 1(8)*
Ibrahim Zadran- 64(58)*
19.3 Karthik to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX, to long-on
19.2 Karthik to Ibrahim Zadran, SIX, fifty for Ibrahim
Dinesh Karthik- 1-0-18-0
Last Wicket- Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(12)
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 18
Afg- 88/8
Fareed Ahmad Malik-0(2)*
Ibrahim Zadran- 42(50)*
17.3 Ashwin to Mujeeb, FOUR, to deep extra cover
R Ashwinr- 4-0-27-1
Last Wicket- Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 14(12)
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)
13.1 Hooda to Rashid Khan, out Caught by Axar!! Hooda strikes first ball. Rashid cannot believe he has picked out the fielder. He charged down the wicket and Hooda saw him coming, cramped him for room and hence there was no power behind the whip, skies it tamely towards deep mid-wicket where Axar takes the simplest of catches. Rashid Khan c Axar b Hooda 15(19) [4s-2]
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 11
Afg- 43/6
Rashid Khan- 12(13)*
Ibrahim Zadran- 21(29)*
10.2 Axar to Rashid Khan, FOUR, overcooks the flighted delivery and Rashid does not miss out
10.6 Axar to Rashid Khan, FOUR, to deep square leg
Axar Patel- 2-0-12-0
Last Wicket-Azmatullah Omarzai- 1(6)
Extras- 0
(b 0, lb 0, w 0 , nb 0)
That's a 5-wicket haul for @BhuviOfficial and he finishes with brilliant bowling figures of 5/4— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022
Live - https://t.co/QklPCXU2GZ #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/f6gyUUCWXN
STAT: Highest individual T20I scores for India
122* V Kohli today
118 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017
117 SK Yadav vs Eng Nottingham 2022
111* Rohit Sharma vs WI Lucknow 2018
110* KL Rahul vs WI in Lauderhill 2016
Most 100s in all international cricket
100 Sachin Tendulkar (782 inngs)
71 Virat Kohli (522)
71 Ricky Ponting (668)
63 Kumar Sangakkara (666)
62 Jacques Kallis (617)
Want to witness some tonight, here's your chance!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2022
Switch to #INDvAFG at the DP World #AsiaCup2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar, NOW!#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/vR8gLzXdN3
IND VS AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE Score Updates-
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 20
Ind- 212/2
Virat Kohli- 122(61)*
Rishabh Pant- 20(16)*
19.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, SIX, pulled away!
19.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, 6, 6, 4!
Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-51-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 2
(b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 19
Ind- 194/2
Virat Kohli- 105(56)*
Rishabh Pant- 19(15)*
18.1 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, bludgeoned down the ground!
18.2 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, SIX, there's century no. 71!
18.6 Fareed Ahmad to Pant, FOUR, to backward square leg
Fareed Ahmad Malik 4-0-57-2
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 2
(b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 18
Ind- 175/2
Virat Kohli- 90(51)*
Rishabh Pant- 15(14)*
17.3 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, finesse! Fazalhaq Farooqi goes full and quick outside off, in fact it was a yorker.
17.5 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, over short third man now!
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-33-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 2
(b 0, lb 0, w 2 , nb 0)
.@imVkohli tells us what makes @rashidkhan_19 unique among other wrist spinners in the world!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2022
Watch the two superstars battle it out in #INDvAFG.
DP World #AsiaCup2022 | LIVE NOW | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MVVD4zMQ9k
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 17
Ind- 160/2
Virat Kohli- 77(46)*
Rishabh Pant- 14(13)*
16.3 Fareed Ahmad to Pant, FOUR, dropped by Mujeeb at deep backward square leg.
16.5 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, to fine leg
16.6 Fareed Ahmad to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg
Farheed Ahmad Malik 3-0-38-2
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
We them ! #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma are the only players to reach this milestone in #T20I!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2022
DP World #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvAFG | #INDvsAFG | #BelieveInBlue | #TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/usD1pZ4HD6
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 16
Ind- 145/2
Virat Kohli- 68(43)*
Rishabh Pant- 8(10)*
15.5 Rashid Khan to Kohli, SIX, to mid-wicket
Rashid Khan 4-0-33-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 14
Ind- 130/2
Virat Kohli- 57(36)*
Rishabh Pant- 4(5)*
13.3 Rashid Khan to Pant, FOUR, to deep square leg
Rashid Khan 3-0-22-0
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 13
Ind- 125/2
Virat Kohli- 55(34)*
12.3 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, SIX, to fine leg
12.5 Fareed Ahmad to Suryakumar Yadav, SIX, to fine leg
Fareeh Ahmad 2-0-23-2
Last Wicket- Suryakumar Yadav- 6(2)
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 12
Ind- 111/0
KL Rahul- 55(38)*
Virat Kohli- 55(34)*
11.2 Nabi to Rahul, FOUR, wide of deep mid-wicket
11.3 Nabi to Rahul, FOUR, 50 for Rahul.
11.6 Nabi to Kohli, FOUR, to deep mid-wicket
Mohammad Nabi 3-0-29-0
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
A start that has our racing!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2022
Keep watching #INDvAFG at the DP World #AsiaCup2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mZe02KsFuS
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 6
Ind- 52/0
KL Rahul- 26(20)*
Virat Kohli- 25(16)*
5.2 Mujeeb to Kohli, FOUR, to long-off
5.4 Mujeeb to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg
5.5 Mujeeb to Kohli, SIX, straight down the ground
Mujeeb Ur Rahman- 3-0-25-0
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 5
Ind- 37/0
KL Rahul- 26(20)*
Virat Kohli- 10(10)*
4.3 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, FOUR, to deep backward point
4.6 Fareed Ahmad to Rahul, FOUR, to deep mid-wicket
Fareeh Ahmad Malik- 1-0-9-0
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Match 5, A1 vs B2, Dubai
End of over 3
Ind- 21/0
KL Rahul- 13(11)*
Virat Kohli- 7(7)*
2.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Rahul, FOUR, to fine leg
2.4 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kohli, FOUR, to backward square leg
Fazalhaq Farooqi- 2-0-18-0
Extras- 1
(b 0, lb 0, w 1 , nb 0)
Starting XI— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 8, 2022
We are going with the same team from our last game. Our full starting XI #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/Phb6jpgEga
A look at our Playing XI for the game.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022
Live - https://t.co/QklPCXU2GZ #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/QHicRuYneJ