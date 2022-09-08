India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Bhuvi, KOHLI shine as India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs

IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Score Streaming Online Updates: India and Afghanistan will try to end their Asia Cup campaign on a winning

Afghanistan just did not show up, and who can blame them? They had just finished a mentally and physically exhausting match against Pakistan and now face an Indian squad looking to conclude the campaign on a positive note.

Afghanistan were never in the game except for the first 2-3 overs when Rahul and Kohli took their time getting in.

The Indian openers put on a century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a big total, Kohli came into his own and broke his century drought with number 71, and Bhuvi blew the top order away with his excellent bowling, recording his career-best T20I numbers.

The chase was gone in the seventh over, but Ibrahim Zadran and the lower order stayed to bat out the 20 overs and give the final score some respectability.

