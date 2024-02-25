Harmanpreet Kaur’s gritty 46-run knock helped Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

On Sunday, Harmanpreet Kaur’s gritty 46-run knock helped Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Kaur also received excellent support from Amelia Kerr (31 runs off 25 deliveries) as the pair made 66 runs for the fourth wicket as MI registered their second consecutive win in the WPL 2024 campaign.

Kerr first also made a strong impression with her leg-spin, taking four for 17 that helped defending champions Mumbai restrict Gujarat Giants to 126 for nine.