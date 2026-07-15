France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final Highlights: Spain cruise past France to book place in second World Cup final

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France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final highlights: Spain cruise past France to book place in second FIFA World Cup Final.
France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals Highlights: Spain is back in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010. On Tuesday night in Dallas, La Roja delivered a confident, well-organized performance, beating France 2-0 in their semi-final clash. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro secured the win with a sharp finish early in the second half.
The game began with caution on both sides, but everything changed in the 22nd minute. Lamine Yamal chased down a loose ball in the box and drew a foul from Lucas Digne. A quick VAR review confirmed the penalty, and Oyarzabal made no mistake, smashing his effort high past Mike Maignan.
Things got tougher for France shortly after, as William Saliba limped off injured and Maxence Lacroix came in. Didier Deschamps made a flurry of attacking changes in the second half—throwing on the likes of Manu Kone, Desire Doue, Theo Hernandez, and Rayan Cherki—but it didn’t shake Spain’s discipline. Kylian Mbappe hardly got a look-in, struggling to make any real impact.
Spain took full control in the 58th minute. After a smooth build-up, Pedro Porro’s perfectly timed run set him up for a low strike into the near corner—Maignan had no chance.
Luis de la Fuente’s squad handled the rest of the match smartly, managing the clock and bringing on fresh legs—Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, and Nico Williams all came off the bench to help see out the win. France never found a way through Spain’s defense, and Mbappe’s frustration boiled over late, earning him a yellow card. Spain looked every bit the part as they closed out the match and booked a spot in the 2026 World Cup final.
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Spain has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first country in FIFA World Cup history to field two teenagers in a semi-final match. The young talents, 19-year-olds Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both represent Barcelona at the club level.
This remarkable feat highlights Spain's commitment to nurturing young players and showcases the potential of its future stars.
France has appeared completely off their game, struggling to regain their rhythm. In contrast, Spain has delivered one of their most seamless attacking performances of the tournament to date.
HALFTIME: FRA 0-1 ESP
Six minutes of additional time have been added at the conclusion of the first half. It's been an exciting 45 minutes, featuring opportunities for both teams, yet Spain is ahead due to their penalty goal. Will France manage to score an equalizer before halftime?
45 1' FRA 0-1 ESP
Incredible tiki-taka from the Spanish team. Rodri delivers a pass to Yamal, who then connects with Olmo. Yamal makes another run, cutting it back for Fabian to take a shot inside the box! Dayot Upamecano makes a crucial last-minute tackle to deny what could have been a stunning goal of the tournament.
38' FRA 0-1 ESP
GOOOOAAAALLLLL! Spain is ahead in the semi-final! Mikel Oyarzabal delivers a brilliant spotkick, smashing it into the right corner. Mike Maignan made a valiant effort, but Oyarzabal's penalty was exceptional. This marks the first goal conceded by France in the knockout rounds of this World Cup.
22' FRA 0-1 ESP
PENALTY awarded to Spain! Lamine Yamal was brought down by Lucas Digne inside the box, prompting the referee to signal for a penalty! Digne attempted to clear the ball, but Yamal's pressure led to the defender inadvertently catching him during his follow-through. The France left-back did not contest the decision. Mikel Oyarzabal will step up to take the penalty.
20' FRA 0-0 ESP
Spain earns a free-kick in a threatening position after Adrien Rabiot fouls just outside the France penalty area. The angle is favorable for a left-footed player, yet Lamine Yamal opts not to take it. Instead, Alex Baena, who is right-footed, takes the shot but sends it directly into the wall. A total letdown.
10' FRA 0-0 ESP
The French team launches an attack down the left flank. Mbappe opens up space for Digne, who then passes to Bradley Barcola on the left. Barcola evades a challenge and attempts a cross into the box, but it gets intercepted by Pau Cubarsi. The 19-year-old Cubarsi has had an impressive World Cup for Spain up to this point.
French attacking midfielder Michael Olise has emerged as one of the standout players of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and he has the chance to set a remarkable record today. If he secures just one more assist, he will match the legendary Brazilian player Pele for the highest number of assists in a single World Cup edition (six). Pele accomplished this milestone during the 1970 tournament. If Olise manages to provide two assists today, he will surpass Pele's achievement!
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni returns to France's starting lineup for today's semifinal clash with Spain. He steps in for Manu Kone in the midfield. Additionally, PSG's Bradley Barcola is also in the starting XI for Les Bleus, taking the place of Desire Doue. Barcola has netted two goals in this year's FIFA World Cup, scoring once against both Senegal and Sweden.
FRA's Starting XI includes Mike Maignan as goalkeeper, with Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne in defense. The midfield features Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot, while the attacking line consists of Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, and Kylian Mbappe as captain.
On the other hand, ESP's Starting XI has Unai Simon in goal, supported by Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella in the backline. The midfield is anchored by Rodri, who serves as captain, alongside Fabian Ruiz. The forward line includes Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, and Mikel Oyarzabal.
France faced Spain only a single time in the FIFA World Cup, clinching a 3-1 win in the Round of 16 at the 2006 event. In that game, Frank Ribery, Patrick Vieira, and Zinedine Zidane scored for Les Bleus at Niedersachsenstadion in Hanover on June 27, 2006.
Spain has managed to maintain a clean sheet in five of the six matches they have played in the FIFA World Cup 2026, allowing just one goal. In contrast, France has conceded two goals across six matches, achieving four clean sheets in the process.
Midfielder Kone is facing a minor concern due to a knock, while defenders Upamecano and Saliba missed Saturday's training due to slight issues – however, all three may be fit enough to start.
Expected starting lineup:
(4-2-3-1): Maignan (goalkeeper); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain. Stay with us for live score updates, team news, confirmed lineups, key moments, goals, and expert analysis as these European giants battle for a place in the World Cup final.