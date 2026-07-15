France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final Highlights: Spain cruise past France to book place in second World Cup final

France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final highlights: Spain cruise past France to book place in second FIFA World Cup Final.

France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals Highlights: Spain is back in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010. On Tuesday night in Dallas, La Roja delivered a confident, well-organized performance, beating France 2-0 in their semi-final clash. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Pedro Porro secured the win with a sharp finish early in the second half.

The game began with caution on both sides, but everything changed in the 22nd minute. Lamine Yamal chased down a loose ball in the box and drew a foul from Lucas Digne. A quick VAR review confirmed the penalty, and Oyarzabal made no mistake, smashing his effort high past Mike Maignan.

Things got tougher for France shortly after, as William Saliba limped off injured and Maxence Lacroix came in. Didier Deschamps made a flurry of attacking changes in the second half—throwing on the likes of Manu Kone, Desire Doue, Theo Hernandez, and Rayan Cherki—but it didn’t shake Spain’s discipline. Kylian Mbappe hardly got a look-in, struggling to make any real impact.

Spain took full control in the 58th minute. After a smooth build-up, Pedro Porro’s perfectly timed run set him up for a low strike into the near corner—Maignan had no chance.

Luis de la Fuente’s squad handled the rest of the match smartly, managing the clock and bringing on fresh legs—Ferran Torres, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, and Nico Williams all came off the bench to help see out the win. France never found a way through Spain’s defense, and Mbappe’s frustration boiled over late, earning him a yellow card. Spain looked every bit the part as they closed out the match and booked a spot in the 2026 World Cup final.

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