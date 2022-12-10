England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals latest updates here

At the Al Bayt Stadium, England will compete against the defending champions France for a spot in the semifinals. Both teams have got their fair share of chances, so it might end up being a contest between the best.

England has experienced numerous heartbreaks during this specific competition, as their pre-World Cup performance would have indicated. But because his squad has so far outperformed all of their opponents, Gareth Southgate has been able to put a damper on all those conditions.

They did experience some difficulty as Senegal pressed closely against them. And their next adversary would pay close attention to that. France has so far put on a strong performance, but if England manages to stop Kylian Mbappe's juggernaut, it could damage them somewhat.

Since announcing his entrance on this exact platform four years ago, Mbappe has been a rage. And if Les Bleus are to successfully defend their title, he might regain that power. France's attack and England's defence might result in war.

Gareth Southgate stunned everyone by switching to his preferred three-man backline, and he may continue to do so when facing the formidable French. Many young players could be involved as England's manager is considering using the same starting lineup that defeated Senegal in their most recent encounter against France.

Raheem Sterling was able to join the team despite having to return to England for personal reasons. Declan Rice was sick and was unable to train, but he will be ready for this important match.

Varane will be paired in the centre of the backline with Dayot Upamecano for the 2018 champions. Theo Hernandez will fill in for his brother Lucas' absence while Jules Kounde has excelled as the temporary right-back.

Live Streaming Details

The England vs France match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV networks in India, while the game will be free to watch on Jio Cinema's app and website.