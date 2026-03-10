Will West Asia conflict delay 2026 World Cup? FIFA finally breaks silence

As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11
FIFA
Will the ongoing conflict in West Asia delay or postpone the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026? Find out what the apex football body said.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, uncertainty continues to loom over the upcoming football World Cup. Now, FIFA's chief operating officer, Heimo Schirgi, has come forward and dismissed any possibility of postponing the World Cup, saying that the tournament is 'too big' to be pushed due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. For those unversed, the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to feature 48 countries for the first time and will be co-hosted by the United States of America (11 venues), Mexico (3 venues), and Canada (2 venues).
Speaking at the International Broadcast Centre on Monday, Dallas, Texas, Schirgi said, ''If I had a crystal ball, I could tell you now what is going to happen, but obviously, the situation is developing. It’s changing day by day, and we are monitoring closely. We’re working together with all our federal partners and also our international partners in evaluating the situation, and we basically take it day by day, and at some stage, we will have a resolution. And the World Cup will go on, obviously, right? The World Cup is too big and we hope that everyone who has qualified can participate.''
A draw, which took place on December 5 last year in Washington DC, 48 teams were divided into 12 groups of four each. Iran is placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, and its matches are scheduled to be played in Los Angeles and Seattle.
The president of Iran's football federation recently said that it is difficult to look toward the tournament with hope following the recent attacks. Interestingly, if Iran withdraws from the tournament or is excluded, FIFA might fill the vacant spot with either Iraq or the UAE.