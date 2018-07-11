Twitter
World Cup 2018: Watch Kieran Trippier's free-kick goal against Croatia

It was quick off the blocks for England as Kieran Trippier gave England the lead in the fifth minute with a majestic free-kick. It was England’s eight goal from a set-piece and Kieran Trippier’s first goal for England. He won’t get much better than that.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 12:19 AM IST

It was quick off the blocks for England as Kieran Trippier gave England the lead in the fifth minute with a majestic free-kick. It was England’s eight goal from a set-piece and Kieran Trippier’s first goal for England. He won’t get much better than that.

He joins Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker as an Englishman to score in the semi-final of a World Cup.

 

England's starting line-up for their World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday remained unchanged for the third knockout match in a row, with coach Gareth Southgate sticking to his trusted 5-3-2 system.

Captain Harry Kane, leading scorer in the tournament with six goals, will spearhead the attack alongside Raheem Sterling, who has not scored in more than 1,000 days for England, as they look to reach their first World Cup final in 52 years.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, set to start, will equal Dario Simic's national record of 11 appearances at World Cups. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic brought in midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in place of forward Andrej Kramaric in an effort to control the pace of the game. Key defender Sime Vrsaljko was passed fit to start after recovering from a knee injury.

Teams
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.

Subs: Livakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Kramaric, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, Badelj, Pjaca, Pivaric, Lovre Kalinic.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Alli, Henderson, Lingard, Young, Sterling, Kane.

Subs: Butland, Rose, Dier, Vardy, Welbeck, Cahill, Jones, Delph, Rashford, Loftus-Cheek, Alexander-Arnold, Pope.

