Fifa

It's Coming Home? Here's what Prince Harry has predicted for FIFA World Cup 2018

England play Croatia on Wednesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 03:47 PM IST

Britain's Prince Harry confidently predicted that England would lift the World Cup as Gareth Southgate's men prepare for their semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday.

Asked if football is coming home during a visit to the Irish President's residence in Dublin - a reference to England's 1996 soccer anthem "Three Lions" - Harry replied "most definitely."

Harry and his American wife Meghan began a two-day visit to Dublin on Tuesday, their first trip abroad since their wedding in May.

Harry, whose brother William is the President of England's Football Association, is due to leave Ireland later on Wednesday and return home in time for the 1800 GMT kick off in Moscow. 

