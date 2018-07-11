Twitter
Fifa

France v/s Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba dedicates semifinal win to rescued Thai football team

Audiences around the world cheered the team's successful rescue from a flooded cave complex in Thailan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 10:16 AM IST

There was Worldwide sense of relief, gratitude and exhilaration on Wednesday after the successful rescue of the last group of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave complex, ending a 17-day ordeal that gripped Thailand and the world.

Audiences around the world cheered the team's successful rescue after the saga generated messages of help, prayers and - finally - expressions of relief.

A 12-member team comprising of an 11-year-old named Chanin Wiboonrungrueng and a 14-year-old named Adul Sam were trapped in Tham Luang cave in Thailand’s Mae Sai district since June 23. It was until two British divers found them that lead to a huge rescue mission including over 100 personnel. 

Thai Navy Seals Facebook page announced, "All 12 Wild Boars and coach have been extracted from the cave. All are safe" after the kids were rescued on Tuesday evening.

 

The drama in Thailand has even resonated as far as Russia, where the World Cup is reaching its final stages. Players from France and England welcomed news of the rescue and sent their best wishes to the "Wild Boars" on Twitter.

Paul Pogba dedicated France's FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal win against Belgium to the rescued Thai soccer team. 

Samuel Umtiti's second-half strike remained the only goal of the night as Les Bleus reached their third final. 

"This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well done boys, you are so strong," French midfielder Paul Pogba tweeted after his team beat Belgium 1-0 overnight to reach the final.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, whose team faces Croatia in the second semi-final later on Wednesday, said he wanted to send shirts to the boys.

"Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely!" Walker tweeted.

English Premier League side Manchester United have invited the Wild Boars football team, like the Chilean miners rescued in 2010, to visit Old Trafford following their dramatic rescue.

The team had already received an invitation from FIFA chief Gianni Infantino last week to attend the World Cup final on Sunday in Moscow - although after their traumatic experience they may not be up to the trip physically or mentally.

 

Manchester United, though, tweeted an invitation just after the news that all had been rescued and with the Premier League season lasting from August through to May there will be plenty of time for them to recuperate and opportunity for them to take the offer up.

"#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season," the club tweeted on its official account.

