Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

HOYA Vision Care launches new hi-vision Meiryo coating

This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

Shocking details about 'Death Valley', one of the world's hottest places

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

HOYA Vision Care launches new hi-vision Meiryo coating

10 oldest cities across the globe

First photos of ‘Surya tilak’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

6 high-protein snacks to boost weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet star, once TV's highest-paid actress, who debuted with Aishwarya Rai, fought depression after flops; is now...

This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3? Deleted post from production house confuses fans

Latest News

Updated :

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man, left engineering degree in US, made Rs 20000 crore empire in India, hired Ranveer Singh, he is…

    Meet actor, who gave 8 flops after hit debut, had no work for 3 years, did odd jobs, one film changed his life; now...

    Meet man, IIM graduate, hired by company once valued at Rs 182884 crore, resigned to work as…

    Meet actress who wanted to become criminal lawyer, chose acting instead, became a superstar, her net worth is..

    Bigger than Amitabh, India's richest actor was ruined by brother; sold bungalow, cars, travelled in buses, died alone

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

    In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

    Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

    From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

    Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement