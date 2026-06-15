FIFA World Cup 2026 day 4 highlights: Germany win big, Japan fight back, Ivory Coast secure late victory

From Germany's seven-goal performance to Japan's comeback and Ivory Coast's last-minute heroics, Day 4 had something for every football fan.

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was full of excitement, with lots of goals, and a dramatic last-minute winner.

Germany Too Strong For Curaçao

Germany put on a brilliant show and defeated Curaçao 7-1. The match looked easy for Germany from the start, but Curaçao gave their fans a special moment when Livano Comenencia scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal.

Even though Curaçao lost heavily, their fans celebrated their goal as a victory.

Japan Refuse To Give Up

Japan showed great fighting spirit against the Netherlands. The Dutch side took the lead twice during the match, but Japan came back both times and managed to secure a 2-2 draw. It was one of the most entertaining matches of the day and showed why Japan can be a dangerous team in the tournament.

Ivory Coast Get A Last-Minute Winner

The final match of the day between Ivory Coast and Ecuador remained goalless for most of the game.

Just when it looked like both teams would share points, Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 win. The late goal broke Ecuador's hearts and gave Ivory Coast a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

A Day Full Of Football Drama

From Germany's seven-goal performance to Japan's comeback and Ivory Coast's last-minute heroics, Day 4 had something for every football fan.