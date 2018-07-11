FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 times VAR made a difference at Russia 2018

When the video assistant referee (VAR) review system was introduced in FIFA World Cup 2018, not everything was fully convinced for it to have been a good idea. Now as the tournament nears the end, it seems VAR has passed the test.

Contrary to fears that VAR would kill the debates that are often one of the game's most enjoyable aspects, the system has if anything enhanced those post-match post-mortems. It has also raised the standards of refereeing.

Criticism of referees and of VAR has been harsh, but the overall impact of both has been positive. A record number of penalties have been awarded for foul play, while the sort of horror tackles that have scarred the consciousness of whole nations in the past has been largely conspicuous by its absence.

Here are five times a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made an impact at FIFA World Cup 2018.

France 2-1 Australia (Group C)

June 16, 2018

France's first game against Australia was the first time VAR was used to award a penalty at the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann was through on goal and inside the penalty area before he went down under contact from Josh Risdon. Referee Andres Cunha allowed play to continue, but stopped the game after being alerted by the VAR. The referee checked replays on a pitch-side monitor and awarded a penalty from which Griezmann opened France's account.

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica (Group E)

June 22, 2018

The game was scoreless with 12 minutes remaining and Brazil were pushing for an equaliser when Neymar went to ground under a touch from Giancarlo Gonzalez, leading referee Bjorn Kuipers to award a penalty.The VAR intervened, and the referee watched the replays and reversed his decision, marking the first time a VAR review had cancelled the award of a penalty at the World Cup.

Iran 1-1 Portugal (Group B)

June 25, 2018

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled in the box and the referee awarded a record 19th penalty at the World Cup before the knockout rounds. Ronaldo missed his spot kick, but the decision eclipsed the previous record tally of 18 penalties awarded at the 2002 World Cup hosted by Japan and South Korea.

VAR was used on two more occasions of note in the same match - when Ronaldo was shown a yellow card for an elbow and to award Iran a penalty for handball in extra time that allowed the Asian team to level the score.

Spain 2-2 Morocco (Group B)

June 25, 2018

At nearly the same time as Iran was scoring their penalty to level with Portugal, Iago Aspas had scored a late goal to draw Spain level with Morocco, but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman's flag for offside.Referee Ravshan Irmatov was alerted by the VAR to check the replays and overturned the linesman's decision and awarded the goal, sending Spain through to the knockout stages as group winners ahead of Portugal.

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland (Round of 16)

July 3, 2018

Sweden were 1-0 up and under pressure from Switzerland late in the game when they broke through the Swiss cordon and launched a quick counter-attack.

Martin Olsson was bearing down on the Swiss goal when he was fouled by Michael Lang and the referee awarded a penalty and showed Lang a red card. After consulting the VAR, the referee realised the foul had taken place outside the area and changed his decision, giving the Swedes a free kick instead.