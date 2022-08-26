FIFA lifts ban on AIFF, paving way for U-17 World Cup 2022 in India

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will be held in India from 11-30 October 2022.

FIFA on Friday lifted the suspension that it had imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, Football global governing governing body said in a statement on Friday. It also confirmed that the lifting of the suspension means that the Women's U-17 World Cup will be held in India in October as scheduled.

Also, READ: Asia Cup 2022: 'Virat Kohli will come back, needs to score for himself,' says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," the FIFA said in a statement.

The All India Football Federation's suspension from FIFA was lifted 11 days after the first suspension was issued on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties."

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned."

FIFA and the AFC have indicated they would keep an eye on developments and help the AIFF hold its elections on schedule.

(With inputs from PTI)