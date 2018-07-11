Croatia v/s England, Today in FIFA World Cup 2018: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

Croatia and England- two nations who have been waiting years to put right the bitter memories of World Cup semi-final defeats will face each other on Wednesday in Moscow with the chance to finally go one step further.

England's last appearance at this stage was in 1990 when they lost in a penalty shootout to West Germany in Turin while eight years later, in their first World Cup as an independent nation, Croatia lost to hosts and eventual winners France.

While many outsiders view that unexpected Croatian run to the last four as a great success, inside the country many share the view of the team's then manager Miroslav Blazevic that it was a missed opportunity.

England too left Italy 28 years ago feeling that the team featuring Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne could have gone all the way.

But neither side are in a mood for nostalgia or using the past as motivation.

While Croatian players, who have been asked constantly about the generation of 1998 and never fail to express their admiration for the likes of Zvonimir Boban and Davor Suker, those comparisons are a weight they feel is unneeded.

"We are not putting more pressure on ourselves with what happened in 1998," said midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

"What they did was impressive but we want to keep writing our own history and enjoy what we are doing which is very positive," he added.

England's loss in 1990 was turned into a documentary film and has become a fabled part of the country's "52 years of pain" since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

But on Monday, defender Ashley Young was quick to dismiss it's significance.

"We are concentrating on what's going on now. Not what's happened in the past. We're looking forward to the future," said Young.

UNDERESTIMATED

Neither team came to Russia being heralded as favourites but they have produced performances throughout the competition which have shown they were underestimated by the pundits.

Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina in the group stage was a clear signal that the team led by midfield maestro Luka Modric was a real threat with their clever passing and movement.

In their quarter-final clash with Russia, the Croats showed a different side, being willing to slug it out with the Russians for 120 minutes before keeping their cool and winning the shootout in such a partisan atmosphere.

England, who made an early impression with a 6-1 crushing of Panama in the group stage, then overcame their shootout hoodoo in beating Colombia in the last 16 and looked composed and mature in the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Sweden.

Given Croatia had extra time and penalties to recover from, England should come into the game fresher and they also have the edge in previous meetings, winning four of the seven encounters, including a 5-1 victory in their most recent match - a World Cup qualifier in 2009.

Croatia v/s England semifinal: When and where to watch

When is Croatia v/s England match in FIFA World Cup 2018?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match will take place on Wednesday, July 11.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match being played?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match begins in India (time in IST)?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match begins at 11.30 PM IST (2330 hrs).

Where to watch on TV FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match will be broadcast live in India on Sony Network. Croatia v/s England TV channels will be- Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where to watch on TV Croatia v/s England match with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali commentary?

Croatia v/s England football match will be in English on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD. Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will show that match in Hindi. Croatia v/s England Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali commentary will be on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Where to watch online FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match live streaming?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia v/s England match live streaming will be on Sony Liv app and sonyliv.com website. Jio TV and Airtel TV apps will also broadcast the match in India.

Croatia v/s England semifinal: Probable Starting XIs

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Vedran Corluka, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Croatia v/s England semifinal: Squads

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)