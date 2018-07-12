Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: 'It will hurt for a long time' says Harry Kane after semifinal defeat

England went done 2-1 against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal.

England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia will hurt for a long time, striker Harry Kane said after their 2-1 extra-time defeat on Wednesday.

"It's tough, we're gutted," he said. "We worked so hard, the fans were amazing, it was a tough game, a 50-50 game, when we look back we will think there's stuff we could have done better.

"We worked as hard as we could... it hurts, it hurts a lot and it will hurt for a long time. We have had a fantastic journey, further than we thought," he added.

"We created some good chances when we were 1-0 up, maybe we dropped a little too deep but we didn't get enough pressure on the ball. There are a lot of ifs and buts, in these games it's small margins."

"It's hard to say (what went wrong). There's a lot we could have done better. They played well and made it difficult for us... it's hard to put your finger of it."

"WE NEED TO SUFFER"

England coach Gareth Southgate said his team need to "suffer" their loss and understand the opportunity they passed up before pondering the positives from their remarkable campaign.

Southgate's team made a fine start to their quest to become the first England side to reach the final in 52 years but faded in the second half before going down 2-1 to the Croatians after extra time at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Given they arrived in Russia as rank outsiders, however, Southgate was invited to detail the positives from a campaign that appears to have repaired the strained relationship between England and its team.

"I think that's maybe something for a couple of days time, at the moment we all feel the pain of this defeat," he said.

"Did we expect to be in this position? I don't realistically think any of us did. But when you've got to this point and played as well as we have ... you want to take these opportunities in life.

"The dressing-room is a really difficult place at the moment. There will in time be positives to take, it's very hard now to put that into context, it's a bit too soon, really, because I think you have to suffer the result a little bit.

"It's too easy to sometimes move on too quickly."

"Tonight was a wonderful opportunity for us and you can't guarantee that those opportunities will come again," he added.

INEXPERIENCE ISSUES

Southgate said playing regularly in big matches was a key stage of development for his players and that the way they dropped away in the second half was perhaps a result of their inexperience.

Croatia yet again showed their magnificent resilience to come from behind as they trailed for the third successive knockout game.

Kieran Trippier's fifth-minute free kick has given England the lead. Ivan Perisic levelled after 68 minutes and, having got past Denmark and Russia on penalties, Croatia rolled up their sleeves for another extra period.

This time they did not need the shootout as, seemingly gaining in energy when they should have been on their knees, they took charge and won it when Mandzukic struck with a well-taken low shot in the 109th minute.