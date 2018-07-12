Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: 'It will hurt for a long time' says Harry Kane after semifinal defeat

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

8 protein-rich egg dishes to start your day 

Why is there no lighting in Taj Mahal?

Highest opening day collection of Hindi films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

HomeFifa

Fifa

Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: 'It will hurt for a long time' says Harry Kane after semifinal defeat

England went done 2-1 against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 09:15 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia will hurt for a long time, striker Harry Kane said after their 2-1 extra-time defeat on Wednesday.

"It's tough, we're gutted," he said. "We worked so hard, the fans were amazing, it was a tough game, a 50-50 game, when we look back we will think there's stuff we could have done better.

"We worked as hard as we could... it hurts, it hurts a lot and it will hurt for a long time. We have had a fantastic journey, further than we thought," he added.

"We created some good chances when we were 1-0 up, maybe we dropped a little too deep but we didn't get enough pressure on the ball. There are a lot of ifs and buts, in these games it's small margins."

"It's hard to say (what went wrong). There's a lot we could have done better. They played well and made it difficult for us... it's hard to put your finger of it."

 

"WE NEED TO SUFFER"

England coach Gareth Southgate said his team need to "suffer" their loss and understand the opportunity they passed up before pondering the positives from their remarkable campaign.

Southgate's team made a fine start to their quest to become the first England side to reach the final in 52 years but faded in the second half before going down 2-1 to the Croatians after extra time at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Given they arrived in Russia as rank outsiders, however, Southgate was invited to detail the positives from a campaign that appears to have repaired the strained relationship between England and its team.

"I think that's maybe something for a couple of days time, at the moment we all feel the pain of this defeat," he said.

"Did we expect to be in this position? I don't realistically think any of us did. But when you've got to this point and played as well as we have ... you want to take these opportunities in life.

"The dressing-room is a really difficult place at the moment. There will in time be positives to take, it's very hard now to put that into context, it's a bit too soon, really, because I think you have to suffer the result a little bit.

"It's too easy to sometimes move on too quickly."

"Tonight was a wonderful opportunity for us and you can't guarantee that those opportunities will come again," he added.

 

INEXPERIENCE ISSUES

Southgate said playing regularly in big matches was a key stage of development for his players and that the way they dropped away in the second half was perhaps a result of their inexperience.

Croatia yet again showed their magnificent resilience to come from behind as they trailed for the third successive knockout game. 

Kieran Trippier's fifth-minute free kick has given England the lead. Ivan Perisic levelled after 68 minutes and, having got past Denmark and Russia on penalties, Croatia rolled up their sleeves for another extra period.

This time they did not need the shootout as, seemingly gaining in energy when they should have been on their knees, they took charge and won it when Mandzukic struck with a well-taken low shot in the 109th minute.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IAS after securing AIR…

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement