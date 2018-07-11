Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate confident Three Lions can make final

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, is set to face Croatia on Wednesday after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

England coach Gareth Southgate on Tuesday said that the Three Lions have a great opportunity to advance to the final round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"We keep looking to break the barriers down. It's been an enjoyable journey, and we want to keep it going," Southgate, 47, said at a press conference at Luzhniki Stadium on the eve of the Croatia-England clash.

"We've been one of the youngest teams in the tournament, the least experienced, (and) we were never quite sure how far this team could go," the coach said, adding that all his players will be available for Wednesday's match.

"We've defended well, scored in the last minute, conceded in the last minute, come through extra-time and (in) penalties. We've made several pieces of history," Southgate said, urging his squad to keep up the level of play they have shown so far. "The improvement and the hunger in the players is very clear for everyone to see," he added.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said Tuesday that players and fans should not exaggerate the importance of the Three Lions' 2018 World Cup semifinal against Croatia. "It's a massive game for us, we all know that, but there's no need to make it bigger than what it already is," he told a press conference on the eve of the match.

"We're concentrating on what we want to do and create. We've taken it game by game and will continue to do that," the 28-year-old Liverpool captain said.

Henderson praised two of the Croatian players, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, and Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren, who plays on the back line.