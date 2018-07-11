Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate confident Three Lions can make final

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shreyas Talpade wonders if his heart attack was due to Covid vaccine: 'We don’t know what we have taken inside...'

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

8 protein-rich egg dishes to start your day 

Why is there no lighting in Taj Mahal?

Highest opening day collection of Hindi films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder: Canada Police Arrests Three Suspects In Killing Of Khalistani Leader

Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Congress Leader In 3-Day Custody, Party Protests

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

HomeFifa

Fifa

Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate confident Three Lions can make final

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, is set to face Croatia on Wednesday after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 07:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England coach Gareth Southgate on Tuesday said that the Three Lions have a great opportunity to advance to the final round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, is set to face Croatia on Wednesday after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1990.

"We keep looking to break the barriers down. It's been an enjoyable journey, and we want to keep it going," Southgate, 47, said at a press conference at Luzhniki Stadium on the eve of the Croatia-England clash.

 

"We've been one of the youngest teams in the tournament, the least experienced, (and) we were never quite sure how far this team could go," the coach said, adding that all his players will be available for Wednesday's match.

"We've defended well, scored in the last minute, conceded in the last minute, come through extra-time and (in) penalties. We've made several pieces of history," Southgate said, urging his squad to keep up the level of play they have shown so far. "The improvement and the hunger in the players is very clear for everyone to see," he added.

 

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said Tuesday that players and fans should not exaggerate the importance of the Three Lions' 2018 World Cup semifinal against Croatia. "It's a massive game for us, we all know that, but there's no need to make it bigger than what it already is," he told a press conference on the eve of the match.

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, is set to face Croatia on Wednesday after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1990. "We're concentrating on what we want to do and create. We've taken it game by game and will continue to do that," the 28-year-old Liverpool captain said.

 

Henderson praised two of the Croatian players, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, and Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren, who plays on the back line.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IAS after securing AIR…

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement