FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Start time, performers, streaming and latest updates

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Mexico City, showcasing a spectacular opening ceremony with performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, and other renowned artists. The inaugural match will feature co-hosts Mexico facing off against South Africa.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here, kicking off Thursday night with Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Before the action starts, FIFA is set to put on a massive opening ceremony at Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca. Expect a star-studded lineup: Shakira headlines, with performances from Burna Boy, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, J Balvin, and Tyla. Fans will also see appearances by Mana, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, and Los Angeles Azules.

The opening ceremony begins at 11:00 pm IST, about 90 minutes before kickoff. You can watch the LIVE telecast of the opening ceremony along with multiple group-stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 that will take place simultaneously on Zee5 app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Update HERE –