FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Start time, performers, streaming and latest updates

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Mexico City, showcasing a spectacular opening ceremony with performances by Shakira, Burna Boy, and other renowned artists. The inaugural match will feature co-hosts Mexico facing off against South Africa.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here, kicking off Thursday night with Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening match. Before the action starts, FIFA is set to put on a massive opening ceremony at Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca. Expect a star-studded lineup: Shakira headlines, with performances from Burna Boy, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, J Balvin, and Tyla. Fans will also see appearances by Mana, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean, and Los Angeles Azules.
The opening ceremony begins at 11:00 pm IST, about 90 minutes before kickoff. You can watch the LIVE telecast of the opening ceremony along with multiple group-stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 that will take place simultaneously on Zee5 app and website.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Update HERE –
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live:
Pitchside at Mexico City Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yzQ9iHPZM0— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 11, 2026
Shakira is back on football’s biggest stage with Dai Dai, a high-energy collaboration with Burna Boy that is being widely recognized as the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Released in May, the track carries a message of resilience, determination, and overcoming adversity—themes that align closely with the journey of athletes competing on football's grandest stage. When announcing the song, Shakira hinted at its World Cup connection by declaring on Instagram that the tournament had effectively begun.
The leading artists who will grace the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony include Shakira, Burna Boy, Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, J Balvin, and Tyla.
Additionally, other performers will feature the Mexican rock band Mana, Lila Downs, Venezuelan artist Danny Ocean, and the cumbia group Los Angeles Azules.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is expected to begin at 11:00 PM IST and run for approximately 90 minutes at Estadio Azteca.
The ceremony will take place before the tournament opener, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST. Fans can expect a mix of music, cultural performances, and pre-match festivities before the first kick of the World Cup.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony. The countdown is on for football's grandest celebration as fans around the world eagerly await the start of the first-ever World Cup to be hosted across three nations — the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The opening ceremony promises a spectacular mix of music, culture and entertainment before the tournament officially gets underway. Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates, build-up, key announcements, celebrity appearances and all the action leading up to the historic curtain-raiser.