FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Biggest stars set to take the stage before Spain vs Argentina clash

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Follow our live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony as football's biggest night unfolds. Get the latest on performances, special guests, pre-match entertainment, and every major moment before Spain takes on Argentina.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live: Argentina, the reigning champions, are set to face Spain in the final of the expanded 48-team World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, this Sunday. Lionel Messi leads Argentina as they chase a historic fourth World Cup title—a feat only Germany and Italy have managed so far. Spain, who won their first title in 2010, are back in the hunt for their second.

This match isn’t just about the trophy for Messi. He’s gunning to reclaim the all-time World Cup goal-scoring record from Kylian Mbappe and has a shot at the Golden Boot if he manages a hat-trick.

The final gets a Hollywood touch with Tom Cruise hosting the Closing Ceremony, plus performances by Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, and Post Malone. They've made halftime a spectacle too—similar to the Super Bowl—with a 25-minute break and a star-studded show featuring Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber.

Follow all the latest updates here: