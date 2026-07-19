FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Biggest stars set to take the stage before Spain vs Argentina clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Follow our live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony as football's biggest night unfolds. Get the latest on performances, special guests, pre-match entertainment, and every major moment before Spain takes on Argentina.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live: Argentina, the reigning champions, are set to face Spain in the final of the expanded 48-team World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, this Sunday. Lionel Messi leads Argentina as they chase a historic fourth World Cup title—a feat only Germany and Italy have managed so far. Spain, who won their first title in 2010, are back in the hunt for their second.
This match isn’t just about the trophy for Messi. He’s gunning to reclaim the all-time World Cup goal-scoring record from Kylian Mbappe and has a shot at the Golden Boot if he manages a hat-trick.
The final gets a Hollywood touch with Tom Cruise hosting the Closing Ceremony, plus performances by Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, and Post Malone. They've made halftime a spectacle too—similar to the Super Bowl—with a 25-minute break and a star-studded show featuring Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber.
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In addition to defending the World Cup, Lionel Messi has the opportunity to reclaim a record that was his until just a day ago. Kylian Mbappe surpassed him to become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer with 22 goals, one ahead of Messi's 21. Scoring in Sunday's final would allow the Argentina captain to equalize, while netting two goals would restore his position at the top.
You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony and Halftime Show on ZEE5 (live stream) or Unite8 Sports / DD Sports (TV broadcast) in India.
The official closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be spectacular, commencing at 11:00 PM (IST). It will showcase renowned artists such as Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nichole Scherzinger, Post Malone, and IshowSpeed, among others. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 90 minutes, leading up to the thrilling match between Spain and Argentina.
What an incredible celebration of football it has been! Over a month has flown by since the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, yet it feels like just yesterday when co-hosts Mexico triumphed over South Africa in the opening match. After 103 thrilling matches, we have discovered the Bronze medallists – England, who secured a spot on the podium with a stunning 6-4 win against France yesterday. And today, following the 104th match, we will unveil the team that will reign supreme for the next four years.
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final and the spectacular Closing Ceremony. Stay with us as we bring you minute-by-minute updates from football's biggest night, including the pre-match entertainment, celebrity performances, team arrivals, fan reactions, key moments from the ceremony, and all the build-up before Spain and Argentina battle for the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy.