FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Swami Ramdev Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji

Swami Ramdev Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji

Remembering Visionary & Philanthropic Leader Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, Father Of Dr Subhash Chandra

Remembering Visionary & Philanthropic Leader Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, Father Of Dr Subhash Chandra

The Odyssey movie review: Christopher Nolan crafts visual masterpiece with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, but also insults Greek mythology

The Odyssey review: Nolan crafts masterpiece, but also insults Greek mytholgy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Huge card row follows explosive Argentina vs England flashpoint

Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Defending champions Argentina take on England with World Cup Final spot at stake.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 12:49 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Huge card row follows explosive Argentina vs England flashpoint
FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal (AI-generated image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi has a chance to gain a significant advantage in the Golden Boot competition as Argentina goes up against England in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

Morgan Rogers is set to start for England, while Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke will begin the match on the bench. Nevertheless, Messi and Argentina are up against a formidable challenge from the Three Lions, who feature two standout players in Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Both Bellingham and Kane are also in the running for the Golden Boot, each having netted six goals during the tournament. The victor of this match will advance to face Spain in the final on Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Follow all the latest updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Jul 2026, 12:44 AM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: A thrilling beginning to the match!

    10' - The action is heating up early on in Atlanta! With each tackle, the intensity escalates, and England finds themselves exasperated once more as another clash results in Argentina getting the restart.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Jul 2026, 12:39 AM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: 

    England is facing off against Argentina, and the early corner taken by Declan Rice was swiftly cleared by Christian Romero. Currently, Argentina is struggling to keep up with England's speed. ENG 0-0 ARG 8'

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 16 Jul 2026, 12:34 AM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: 

    Enzo Fernandez commits a foul on Eliot Anderson, unintentionally smacking him on the back of the head. This provokes Jude Bellingham, leading to a confrontation that requires separation from Leandro Paredes.

    The atmosphere is already charged. We're just in the third minute.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:58 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: The match has begun in Atalanta!

    The game kicks off in Atalanta, with Lionel Messi poised to challenge England's aspirations for World Cup glory.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:29 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: Rodrigo De Paul finds himself on the bench!

    This is a rare occurrence for the midfielder, who participated in nearly every match for Argentina during Qatar 2022, missing just the quarter-final against the Netherlands. He was also given a break against Jordan in the group stage of the ongoing tournament while Lionel Scaloni tested out his substitutes.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:26 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: England lineup

    Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:25 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: Surprise announcement!

    Giuliano Simeone is set to take the right wing position, replacing Rodrigo De Paul, according to TYC Sports. Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, suggested that there would be adjustments to the starting lineup ahead of the match.

    "We may implement some changes considering the opponent. Our goal is to present our strongest team; the players are in excellent condition," Scaloni stated.

    The Argentina starting XI, as reported by TYC Sports, includes: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:24 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: Messi on the brink of making history!

    Lionel Messi is merely one goal shy of becoming Argentina's all-time leading scorer in a single FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently tied with the iconic Guillermo Stabile, who scored eight goals during the tournament's first edition in 1930.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:23 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: Golden Boot Showdown!

    Lionel Messi is poised to gain a significant advantage in the Golden Boot competition as Argentina aims for consecutive finals. Currently tied for the lead with eight goals, Messi has the opportunity to surpass France's Kylian Mbappe, whose team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Spain in the first semi-final.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Jul 2026, 11:23 PM

    Argentina vs England LIVE: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, take on Thomas Tuchel's England for a coveted place in the final against Spain. Stay with us for live score updates, goals, key moments, team news, tactical analysis and all the biggest talking points from this blockbuster clash.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Can restart TMC in 2026 like 2006': Mamata Banerjee after Madan Mitra's exit
'Can restart TMC in 2026 like 2006': Mamata Banerjee after Madan Mitra's exit
PoK on edge as more protesters killed, thousands of security personnel deployed across region
PoK on edge as more civilians killed, thousands of security personnel deployed
Iran has 'no plans' for US talks, will focus on defence: Foreign Ministry
Iran has 'no plans' for US talks, will focus on defence: Foreign Ministry
US fresh attacks in Iran kill at least 35, wound over 300: Health Ministry
US fresh attacks in Iran kill at least 35, wound over 300: Health Ministry
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Anurag Kashyap questions government's silence, says 'ab hadd ho rahi hai'
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Anurag Kashyap questions government's silence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement