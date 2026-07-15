FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Huge card row follows explosive Argentina vs England flashpoint

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Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Defending champions Argentina take on England with World Cup Final spot at stake.
Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi has a chance to gain a significant advantage in the Golden Boot competition as Argentina goes up against England in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.
Morgan Rogers is set to start for England, while Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke will begin the match on the bench. Nevertheless, Messi and Argentina are up against a formidable challenge from the Three Lions, who feature two standout players in Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Both Bellingham and Kane are also in the running for the Golden Boot, each having netted six goals during the tournament. The victor of this match will advance to face Spain in the final on Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
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Enzo Fernandez commits a foul on Eliot Anderson, unintentionally smacking him on the back of the head. This provokes Jude Bellingham, leading to a confrontation that requires separation from Leandro Paredes.
The atmosphere is already charged. We're just in the third minute.
This is a rare occurrence for the midfielder, who participated in nearly every match for Argentina during Qatar 2022, missing just the quarter-final against the Netherlands. He was also given a break against Jordan in the group stage of the ongoing tournament while Lionel Scaloni tested out his substitutes.
Giuliano Simeone is set to take the right wing position, replacing Rodrigo De Paul, according to TYC Sports. Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, suggested that there would be adjustments to the starting lineup ahead of the match.
"We may implement some changes considering the opponent. Our goal is to present our strongest team; the players are in excellent condition," Scaloni stated.
The Argentina starting XI, as reported by TYC Sports, includes: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.
Lionel Messi is merely one goal shy of becoming Argentina's all-time leading scorer in a single FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently tied with the iconic Guillermo Stabile, who scored eight goals during the tournament's first edition in 1930.
Lionel Messi is poised to gain a significant advantage in the Golden Boot competition as Argentina aims for consecutive finals. Currently tied for the lead with eight goals, Messi has the opportunity to surpass France's Kylian Mbappe, whose team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Spain in the first semi-final.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, take on Thomas Tuchel's England for a coveted place in the final against Spain. Stay with us for live score updates, goals, key moments, team news, tactical analysis and all the biggest talking points from this blockbuster clash.