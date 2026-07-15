FIFA World Cup 2026, ⁠Argentina vs England Semifinal Live: Huge card row follows explosive Argentina vs England flashpoint

Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Defending champions Argentina take on England with World Cup Final spot at stake.

Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi has a chance to gain a significant advantage in the Golden Boot competition as Argentina goes up against England in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

Morgan Rogers is set to start for England, while Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke will begin the match on the bench. Nevertheless, Messi and Argentina are up against a formidable challenge from the Three Lions, who feature two standout players in Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Both Bellingham and Kane are also in the running for the Golden Boot, each having netted six goals during the tournament. The victor of this match will advance to face Spain in the final on Sunday at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

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