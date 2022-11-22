FIFA World Cup 2022 Live streaming updates: Lionel Messi in action, ARG vs KSA, DEN vs TUN, MEX vs POL commentary

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Day 2 of the FIFA World cup saw a one sided affair, a tense encounter and a well faught draw. The day started wwith England taking on against Iran in the 1st game of the day in which the England thrashed Iran by 6-2. The 2nd match of the day was played between Senegal and Netherlands and no goal was scored in the initial 80 minutes of the game but Netherlands scored 2 goals in the 84th and extra time of the game to take three points.

Gereth Bale led Wales faced off against young USA team in the late night encounter in which the game ended in a draw courtesy of a penalty goal scored by Gereth Bale in the closing minutes of the game.

Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup will withess 4 games and Lionel Messi's Argentina will play the first match of the day against Saudi Arabia. It was earlier reported that Messi may miss this game due to injury but last night Lionel Messi did a press conference and informed that he will feature in today's match.

Second match of the day will be played between Denmark and Tunisia, This will be the first game between both these teams in a World Cup stage. Third match of the day will be played between Mexico and Poland and the day will end with France taking on Australia. France will be under bit of a pressure as they will be without their star striker Paul Pogba.

So, it is a day filled with action, be here and hooked to catch all the latest action and live updates.