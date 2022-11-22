FIFA World Cup 2022 Live streaming updates: Lionel Messi in action, ARG vs KSA, DEN vs TUN, MEX vs POL commentary

Day 2 of the FIFA World cup saw a one sided affair, a tense encounter and a well faught draw. The day started wwith England taking on against Iran in the 1st game of the day in which the England thrashed Iran by 6-2. The 2nd match of the day was played between Senegal and Netherlands and no goal was scored in the initial 80 minutes of the game but Netherlands scored 2 goals in the 84th and extra time of the game to take three points.
READ: Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Pardeep Narwal becomes first player to cross 1500 raid points in PKL
Gereth Bale led Wales faced off against young USA team in the late night encounter in which the game ended in a draw courtesy of a penalty goal scored by Gereth Bale in the closing minutes of the game.
Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup will withess 4 games and Lionel Messi's Argentina will play the first match of the day against Saudi Arabia. It was earlier reported that Messi may miss this game due to injury but last night Lionel Messi did a press conference and informed that he will feature in today's match.
Second match of the day will be played between Denmark and Tunisia, This will be the first game between both these teams in a World Cup stage. Third match of the day will be played between Mexico and Poland and the day will end with France taking on Australia. France will be under bit of a pressure as they will be without their star striker Paul Pogba.
So, it is a day filled with action, be here and hooked to catch all the latest action and live updates.
Live | FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Talking about the second game of the day, Denmark will take off against Tunisia and this will be their first-ever meeting at a World Cup stage. Their only previous meeting came in 2002 in which Denmark won by 2-1.
Live | FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Argentina has lost 3 of its previous 5 World Cup games. They lost 2 games during 2018 edition of the tournament against Croatia and France and that was the first time they lost 2 games at a multi-team tournament since 1994.
Live | FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Argentina is one of three Latin American nations to have won the World Cup Titles. Brazil and Uruguay are the two other teams from Latin America.
Live | FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: This is Argentina's 18th FIFA World Cup and 13th consecutive participation at the biggest FIFA stage.
Live | FIFA World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Argentina has faced Saudi Arabia four times and has won all the games. This will be the first meeting between both teams at a World Cup stage.