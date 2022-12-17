FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Croatia clinches third place after win against Morocco

CRO vs MAR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Luka Modric will take his final bow for Croatia at the grandest stage against Achraf Hakimi’s Morocco in the penultimate game in Qatar on Saturday. Croatia further strengthened their reputation as a team that punches above their weight by reaching the final four second time in a row. On the other hand, Morocco had a historic World Cup, becoming the first African team to reach semi-finals.

Croatia was comprehensively defeated by Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semi-final 3-0. Morocco gave moments of concern to defending champions France but their World Cup dream eventually came to an end in a 2-0 loss. Football’s greatest player Messi will now take on Kylian Mbappe and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday. But before that, we have the Croatia vs Morocco game live for you. Before the game kicks off at 8:30 pm (IST), here are all the important updates for you.

Croatia vs Morocco livestreaming details

The 3rd place match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be televised and broadcast live across the world including India. The match between Croatia and Morocco will be shown live on TV on the Sports18 channels. The match can be seen live online on the JioCinema website, JioCinema mobile and OTT apps.

Croatia vs Morocco, 3rd place playoff match details

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar

Time: 8:30 pm (India Standard Time)

Croatia predicted starting XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, Hakimi, El-Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Here are all the BIG updates and latest developments from the match: