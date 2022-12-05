England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: ENG beat SEN 3-0 to face France in quarterfinals

Headlines

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

‘Dhoni has sacrified…’: Gautam Gambhir’s big remark on former captain’s leadership

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

Women’s Reservation Bill: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav takes tough stance, warns Centre that…

Petrol and diesel price: Fuel becomes cheaper in Noida, Agra and costly in Gurugram, Chennai; check latest rates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

SSY: Invest Rs 416 per day in this scheme and get Rs 64 lakh, here's how

After Amritpal Singh crackdown, Punjab Police launches special operation against Goldy Brar’s gang

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

Nayanthara wishes Atlee on his birthday amid reports of being upset with him after getting 'sidelined' in Jawan

Kangana Ranaut says she has 'no clarity' if Chandramukhi 2's Hindi dub will have theatrical release

HomeSports

Sports

England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: ENG beat SEN 3-0 to face France in quarterfinals

England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 score: England take on Senegal in Round 16, follow live commentary as both teams look for quarterfinal spot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England will face Senegal in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side won their group and are still undefeated in the competition. England has never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opponents, so history is on their favour. 

They've also been on fire in front of goal, scoring nine times in three games at the 2022 World Cup so far - only in 2018 (12) and 1966 (11) have they scored more in a single tournament.

Meanwhile, the AFCON winners have advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds for the second time, having done so on their maiden appearance in 2002. They are without their talismanic striker Sadio Mane, but Aliou Cisse's players are demonstrating that the total is more than the sum of the parts.

Southgate has led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia and the 2017 European Championship final, which Italy won on penalties.

Match Details

England vs Senegal

Date: December 4, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30am IST (Dec 5)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

READ| France beat Poland 3-1 to advance to quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2022

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Dec 2022, 02:20 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Full time!

    England has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals. After a rough start, the Three Lions performed admirably. They are on their way to the last eight, where they will face France.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 02:16 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    87 mins:

    Senegal's first corner of the game. Taken short, ultimately comes in, but Pickford comfortably claims that. Since the first-half save when the game was scoreless, he hasn't had much to do.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 02:12 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    84 mins

    : Fode Ballo replaces Jakobs on the field in a like-for-like substitution.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 02:06 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    81 mins:

    The final England shift. Phillips will be brought on for the last ten minutes or so. Henderson has more than earned his selection tonight, putting in a superb performance.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 02:02 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Yellow card!

    76 mins

    : With a furious challenge, Koulibaly clatters into Kane on the halfway line. The England captain was in a lot of discomfort after that one.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:59 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    70 mins:

    Henderson attempts to beat a pair of opponents on the right, but fails. England would far prefer have Rashford racing with the ball in that situation!

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:53 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    67 mins:

    Mendy and Rice clash in midfield, resulting in an England free kick. For most of the first half, it appeared that the Three Lions would have a nervous night, but they are now completely sailing into the quarter-finals.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:47 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    62 mins:

    It appears that Jack Grealish and a few others will be making an appearance in this battle soon. Senegal will have their job cut out for them if they are to turn this match around.

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:44 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Goal!

    57 mins:

    Saka makes it three for England!

    ENG 3-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:41 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    53 mins:

    Dieng almost catches Maguire on the halfway line and would have gone through on goal. However, he can just about rush through to Stones and mop up the threat.

    ENG 2-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:38 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    50 mins:

    Sabaly goes to the byline and cuts it back, heading out to the box's edge. Sarr sprinting onto it, always heading for goal, but it's scuffed wide. He never looked like he'd make good contact with that.

    ENG 2-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:35 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    48 mins:

    Senegal will almost definitely leave themselves vulnerable at the back as they charge forward. Saka plays in Henderson and dinks it into the area, but no one is at the back post.

    ENG 2-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:19 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Second half underway

    Senegal has three changes... they're going for it now. Gueye, Dieng, and Sarr all make their debuts.

    ENG 2-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:13 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Goal!

    HT:

    Kane scores with the final kick of the half! Senegal is on the offensive, but if they fail, they will be mercilessly punished.

    ENG 2-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:10 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    41 mins:

    Pickford sends a goal-kick forward, drops for Saka, and the latter goes to the byline. Kane is well placed by a low cross, but he balloons the attempt over the bar as he loses his footing. That was a fantastic opportunity.

    ENG 1-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:08 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Goal!

    38 mins:

    Henderson puts England ahead!

    ENG 1-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:04 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    34 mins:

    Senegal isn't getting much of the ball, but when they do, it's with vigour. England, on the other hand, has been playing in slow motion thus far.

    Koulibaly's loose pass goes right out of play. The camera goes to Southgate on the bench, who appears to be under pressure.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 01:01 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    31 mins:

    Senegal ends up moving from just outside the England penalty box all the way back to Mendy in goal, thanks primarily to Henderson's one-man press. Pickford makes a crucial save! Saka gives it away, Sarr locates Dia, and he attempts a goal. Pickford has a strong hand.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:55 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    29 mins:

    England has had a frustrating start, with lots of possession but only sluggish passes between the centre-backs. Senegal is obstructing any midfield space.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:52 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    23 mins:

    Senegal should take the initiative. Maguire gives it away, and England is on the verge of being punished.

    Dia's first effort is blocked by Stones, then Sarr beats Pickford to the rebound and lofts his shot over the bar. A real letdown.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:46 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    20 mins

    : Neither team has had a shot yet, and neither end of the field has had even a remote chance.

    England requests a corner, which is a fairly straightforward option, but the referees choose to look at each other for 20 seconds instead. The linesman eventually chooses to point to the corner.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:44 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    15 mins:

    Kane takes a couple kicks while holding the ball high, the last of which sends him sliding to the ground. However, no long-term harm appears to have occurred. He wriggles his way past another challenge before prodding the ball through to Shaw, but there's just too much on it.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:42 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    12 mins

    : After a fairly hectic start, England is now moving the ball about at the back and in midfield.

    Now it's Saka's turn to come forward. He arrives as well, but the ball into the box is too high for everyone.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:39 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates:

    9 mins:

    Senegal almost gets itself into a serious problem from the back, with Saka being pounced on. Both teams are pushing high and attempting to win the ball back up the pitch.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:36 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Free Kick!

    7 mins:

    Under pressure, Foden and Bellingham perform admirably, wriggling their way out of difficulty, and the Dortmund man wins a free-kick.

    Walker takes it short and floats it to Rice at the back post. Can't quite direct the header after lofting to the back post where Maguire is waiting.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:28 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: 

    4 mins:

    Early indications are that Henderson will play a more advanced role in midfield for England, with the freedom to move forward and into the box.

    Senegal breaks past Dia and charges right through the Three Lions defence. As Maguire puts pressure on him, he can't quite get it under control and bobbles through to Pickford. That gave England pause.

    ENG 0-0 SEN

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 05 Dec 2022, 12:19 AM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup, Round 16 live updates: Kick-off!

    Kane and Koulibaly lead the players onto the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:53 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: More on Sterling's absence

    The England manager has also addressed Raheem Sterling's absence, who is not playing tonight due to a "family problem."

    "I spent a lot of time with him this morning, but I had to delegate it to other people to help him with that," Southgate said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:30 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates:

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:30 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: Senegal starting XI

    Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Sarr, Dia

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:18 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: England starting XI

    Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:16 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: Sterling not available for ENG tonight

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:16 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: England predicted XI

    Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Foden; Saka, Kane, Rashford

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:15 PM

    England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 22, Round 16 live updates: Senegal predicted XI

    E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Hardeep Nijjar death: What is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance, which backed Canada's allegations against India?

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be lowered? Know details here

Kuldeep Yadav seeks blessings at Bageshwar Dham ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE