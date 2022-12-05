England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: ENG beat SEN 3-0 to face France in quarterfinals

England will face Senegal in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side won their group and are still undefeated in the competition. England has never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opponents, so history is on their favour.

They've also been on fire in front of goal, scoring nine times in three games at the 2022 World Cup so far - only in 2018 (12) and 1966 (11) have they scored more in a single tournament.

Meanwhile, the AFCON winners have advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds for the second time, having done so on their maiden appearance in 2002. They are without their talismanic striker Sadio Mane, but Aliou Cisse's players are demonstrating that the total is more than the sum of the parts.

Southgate has led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia and the 2017 European Championship final, which Italy won on penalties.

Match Details

England vs Senegal

Date: December 4, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30am IST (Dec 5)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

