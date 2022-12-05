England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Highlights: ENG beat SEN 3-0 to face France in quarterfinals

Sports
England vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 score: England take on Senegal in Round 16, follow live commentary as both teams look for quarterfinal spot.
England will face Senegal in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Gareth Southgate's side won their group and are still undefeated in the competition. England has never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opponents, so history is on their favour.
They've also been on fire in front of goal, scoring nine times in three games at the 2022 World Cup so far - only in 2018 (12) and 1966 (11) have they scored more in a single tournament.
Meanwhile, the AFCON winners have advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds for the second time, having done so on their maiden appearance in 2002. They are without their talismanic striker Sadio Mane, but Aliou Cisse's players are demonstrating that the total is more than the sum of the parts.
Southgate has led England to the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia and the 2017 European Championship final, which Italy won on penalties.
Match Details
England vs Senegal
Date: December 4, 2022
Kick-off: 12:30am IST (Dec 5)
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
ENG 3-0 SEN
"You weren't going to keep him off the scoresheet for long!"— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022
Harry Kane tops off a swift counter-attack to make it 2-0 to England!!#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3BsIX3m76F
ENG 1-0 SEN
Koulibaly's loose pass goes right out of play. The camera goes to Southgate on the bench, who appears to be under pressure.
ENG 0-0 SEN
ENG 0-0 SEN
Dia's first effort is blocked by Stones, then Sarr beats Pickford to the rebound and lofts his shot over the bar. A real letdown.
ENG 0-0 SEN
England requests a corner, which is a fairly straightforward option, but the referees choose to look at each other for 20 seconds instead. The linesman eventually chooses to point to the corner.
ENG 0-0 SEN
ENG 0-0 SEN
Now it's Saka's turn to come forward. He arrives as well, but the ball into the box is too high for everyone.
ENG 0-0 SEN
Walker takes it short and floats it to Rice at the back post. Can't quite direct the header after lofting to the back post where Maguire is waiting.
ENG 0-0 SEN
Senegal breaks past Dia and charges right through the Three Lions defence. As Maguire puts pressure on him, he can't quite get it under control and bobbles through to Pickford. That gave England pause.
ENG 0-0 SEN
The England manager has also addressed Raheem Sterling's absence, who is not playing tonight due to a "family problem."
"I spent a lot of time with him this morning, but I had to delegate it to other people to help him with that," Southgate said.
2002 #FIFAWorldCup = goals— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2022
2022 #FIFAWorldCup = goals
Senegal are 2 goals away from equaling their record of most goals scored in a single #FIFAWorldCup edition @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/KiM1Nzw8zG
Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE— England (@England) December 4, 2022