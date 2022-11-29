Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Netherlands top group A, Senegal pip Ecuador.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has finally reached the last round of matches of Group stage with the fate of Group A and Group B, set to be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday. Talking about Group A, hosts Qatar are already eliminated, and they will square off against Netherlands.

Whereas, Ecuador and Senegal will lock horns in a virtual knockout tie to reach the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Dutch side are currently at the top of Group A on goal difference, level on 4 points with Ecuador.

Both teams are favourites to progress from the group, but anything can take place. While the Netherlands will be expected to beat Qatar, the match between Ecuador and Senegal is the one which will have the world's attention.

Ecuador know a draw will be enough to take them through, but for Senegal, they simply have to win. A draw will also not be enough for Senegal, because then they will hope to get a helping hand from Qatar, while the goal difference will also come into play.

If both Netherlands and Ecuador win their respective matches against Qatar and Senegal, the top two sides will go through, however, since they will be level on 7 points, the team which will finish first will be decided by goal difference.

Currently, the Dutch have the advantage in GD, and they will be eyeing to finish top of Group A.